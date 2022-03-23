Hot Springs to host resort industry conference

Owners and operators of thermal mineral pools, spas and resorts across the U.S. will gather in Hot Springs in May for a conference focused on elevating the hot springs leisure industry.

Speakers at the fourth Hot Springs Connection conference, scheduled for May 9-12, plan to discuss industry trends and topics such as employee retainment, the health benefits of thermal mineral water and the history of the Hot Springs' natural resources.

"Having the event at Hot Springs National Park is a natural fit," Vicky Nash, executive director for the Hot Springs Association, said in a written statement Tuesday. The waters that flow through the park became federally protected in 1832 and were popular for people seeking relief from a variety of ailments.

Attendees will have a chance to tour several bathhouses and resorts, experience hydrotherapy treatments and taste beers brewed with local thermal spring water, according to a news release.

More information is available at hotspringsconnection.com/conference/.