• Christina McFadden said she removed her daughter from Turning Point Christian School in Norco, Calif., despite its apology after a teacher shared a video of herself leading 4- and 5-year-olds in a chant of "We want him out!" to denounce President Joe Biden.

• Sergey Karjakin of Russia, one of the world's top chess players, was banned by the International Chess Federation for six months after casting the game in "an unjustifiable, unfavorable light" by declaring support for President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine.

• Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, tested positive in a second bout with covid-19 and will not accompany the president to Europe for meetings with world counterparts on the war in Ukraine.

• King Harald V of Norway, 85, will lean on Crown Prince Haakon to perform his ceremonial duties after testing positive for the coronavirus and suffering mild symptoms, the royal household reported.

• LaToya Cantrell, mayor of New Orleans, said, "With the return of Mardi Gras this year, we were able to celebrate safely; and now we are ready for this next step," as bars, restaurants and other businesses got the go-ahead to stop requiring proof of vaccination.

• Danny Galpin recalled that "I just decided, 'Why not run for it?' ... I got elected, and got elected and got elected" for more than four decades until he recently retired as coroner of Houston County, Ga., with Galpin now planning a trip to visit family in Arkansas.

• Darryl Albert, who's spent more than 30 years in law enforcement and held several key roles in the New Orleans Police Department, will take over as chief in Montgomery, Ala., after the city said it considered almost 100 candidates.

• Steve Hill of the Contra Costa County, Calif., Fire Protection District said a man was trapped 15 feet underground in a storm pipe the width of a large pizza for two days before passersby heard his screams, then a rescue effort that lasted hours and involved at least 50 people left him "beyond exuberant."

• Archbishop Giuseppe Satriano said that "the raw nerves of the faithful and culture of Bari have been touched" after a hooded, masked man seen on surveillance video broke into the Basilica of St. Nicholas in the Italian city and stole a gold ring from the finger of a statue of the saint, as well as a silver-decorated book and the contents of the collection box.