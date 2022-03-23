Largest private aviation terminal operator acquires facility at Little Rock airport

Signature Aviation, billed as the world's largest private aviation terminal operator with more than 200 locations, is acquiring TAC Air and its U.S. network of 16 private aviation service centers and one private hangar, including a service center at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

The facilities are known within the industry as fixed based operators, or FBOs. With airport approval, FBOs provide aeronautical services for aircraft, passengers and crews.

"Signature Aviation has entered into an agreement to acquire the FBO holdings of TAC Air, consisting of 16 Fixed Base Operator (FBO) locations and one private hangar facility, throughout the United States," a company spokesman said in an email Tuesday. "The purchase will strengthen Signature's existing footprint at several airports, as well as extend the global Signature network to new airports."

The acquisition is the second such transaction in three months involving an FBO at the state's largest airport and comes amid a boom in business jet activity that has grown far faster out of the covid pandemic than the airline industry.

In December, the second largest FBO network in the United States, Atlantic Aviation, acquired Lynx, which operated FBOs in eight states, including one at Clinton National. Lynx had operated at the airport since 2018 when it acquired the operations of Fly Arkansas LLC.

Bryan Malinowski, the executive director at Clinton National, briefed members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission on the pending arrival of Signature Aviation.

"I have been notified that Signature Aviation has purchased TAC Air in its entirety," he told the commission. "They bought their 15 or 16 locations across the United States, including the ones here in Arkansas. Since it is an outright purchase of the assets, it does not require [airport] consent."

Signature and Atlantic both are welcome additions to the airport, Malinowski said.

"At the end of the day, we're going to have two first-class FBOs at the airport," he said.

Signature Aviation, which is based in London, was a publicly traded company until its acquisition a year ago by a consortium of private equity firms for $4.73 billion in cash. The consortium includes Blackstone, Global Infrastructure Partners and Cascade, Bill Gates' investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

Signature Aviation has 8,000 employees worldwide.

Previously known as BBA Aviation, the company was established in 1879 as a manufacturer of textile belts for heavy machinery. It later expanded into making parts for engines and the aerospace industry. During World War II, it manufactured parts for the Submarine Spitfire and other British military aircraft.

The precursor to TAC Air's Clinton National aviation support facility was known as Submarine of Little Rock LLC. Backed by the Stephens family, it was established in 2006 with a $10.7 million investment.

TAC Air acquired it in 2014. TAC Air is affiliated with the Truman Arnold Cos. of Texarkana, which started as fuel service provider in 1964. TAC also has FBOs at two other airports in Arkansas -- Texarkana and Fort Smith.

A third FBO at the airport, Central Flying Service, the oldest aviation firm in Arkansas, also remains on course to be sold to a still unidentified out-of-state company, a deal that likely be finalized with in the next two weeks, according to Richard Holbert, the firm's chief executive officer, chairman and son the co-founder.

All the acquisitions come as the United States continues to see "record-breaking business aviation demand," according to WingX, an aviation analytics firm. Through mid-March, business jet activity in the United States is 21% higher than pre-pandemic levels at the same period in 2019.

Activity for branded charter and fractional operators are 23% higher, WingX said.

"Despite growing economic concerns, charter and fractional activity has accelerated 16% in the last 7 days," the company said in a weekly briefing.