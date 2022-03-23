Leadership group tours several sites

It was a busy session in March as the Leadership Pine Bluff class focused on culture, recreation and tourism, according to a the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A project of the chamber, Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Running from January through September, the group meets one day each month to network, develop, and learn more about industries and nonprofits in the region, according to a previous article.

In the March session, the group began the day learning more about famous Arkansans at the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame located in the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The next stop was Grid-er Field, also known as Pine Bluff Regional Airport, where they learned more about the aviation history at Pine Bluff and also indulged in home cooking at the Grider Field airport restaurant. After lunch, the group toured the Saracen Casino Resort.

The group’s next visit was the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas and its newest ARTSpace on Main. That facility and ART WORKS on Main are the latest editions to the ASC campus.

The last stop of the day was just a walk across the street to the new Pine Bluff/ Jefferson County Library.



