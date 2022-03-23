NATO mutual defense

Mike Bearden of Fayetteville wants to know if NATO allies would ever come to the aid of the United States. A quick Google search would have told him that the only time the mutual- defense clause of the NATO treaty has ever been invoked was following 9/11. Every NATO country participated in the war in Afghanistan--including Denmark, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, all of them. Great Britain, France and Canada made particularly strong contributions, and suffered many casualties, contributing to the eventual unpopularity of the war among their voters.

Sometimes it helps to know something.

GENE LYONS

Little Rock

Tackle serious issues

No wonder public confidence in Congress is low. The world and the country are going to the dogs with war in Ukraine; China threatening Taiwan; Iran being Iran and North Korea being North Korea; the covid pandemic lingering on; inflation continuing to inflate; crime on the rise; all sorts of people from Hillary to Hunter needing to be investigated; etc., etc., and more etc. What is Congress doing? Voting on discrimination against hairdos and making Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Come on, ladies and gentlemen. Deal with the serious issues that seriously need dealing with. The people are depending on you.

DAVID DICKEY

Sherwood

Solution to problem

"America: Love it or leave it" was the not-so-original right-wing defense of the status quo. America was the one invading a foreign country in defense of colonialism and to protect democracy against autocracy. Diversity was taking a big bite out of white supremacy with the civil-rights movement and Voting Rights Act. And American youth had abandoned their military haircuts and poodle skirts in favor of blue jeans, the Beatles, marijuana, and free love.

Fifty years later the status quo is in shreds. The Republican Party, it seems, is promoting autocracy and white supremacy and smoking pot in a world where America's youth have moved on to an insistence on diversity without limits while drinking smoothies and eating organic foods.

But at least this time there is an answer. There is a way for America's right wing to live in the society that they crave. Every white supremacist and every American politician who supports voter suppression in a democracy should be given a first-class ticket and a place at the top of the waiting list for a gold-plated apartment in the sky at the soon-to-be new Trump Towers Moscow. They can live in an all-white society with no interest in diversity or democracy, and with no one clamoring at the borders to enter the country and pollute their society. America: Love it or leave it. The time has finally arrived.

I'll be back next month with a quick solution to China, immigration, and the war on drugs.

ANDY BRANTON

Little Rock

Russian conditions

On March 7, Russia released a list of four demands for ending its invasion of Ukraine:

1. Ukraine must halt all military action.

2. Ukraine must recognize Crimea as Russian territory.

3. Ukraine must recognize Donetsk and Luhansk as independent countries.

4. Ukraine must amend its constitution to bar the country from pursing NATO membership.

Where does Ukraine stand on these? Are they a fait accompli?

ERWIN HOEFT

Hot Springs Village