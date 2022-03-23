Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission awards full bonus to outgoing head of visitors bureau

Members of the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission voted Tuesday to grant the maximum potential bonus to the outgoing president and chief executive officer of the local tourism bureau.

After working as the head of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau since 2011, Gretchen Hall's last day was Tuesday.

With her salary set at $195,000 and bonus potential capped at 25% of her pay, the decision to award the full bonus means she will receive $48,750.

Hall, 43, is set to become the new chief operating officer of Destinations International, a Washington D.C.-based industry group.

She already had a relationship with Destinations International. In May 2021, Hall was tapped to serve as the organization's board chairperson for a one-year term scheduled to begin July 1.

Faced with her departure, commissioners opted to pursue an internal promotion. Gina Gemberling, 51, who most recently served as the visitors bureau's senior vice president for sales and marketing, was selected in late February to permanently succeed Hall.

Gemberling will receive a $185,000 salary and a $700 monthly car allowance, according to contract terms commissioners approved March 1.

Like Hall, her bonus potential will be capped at 25% of her pay.

During Tuesday's meeting, after reviewing other items, commissioners entered a closed-door executive session to discuss a personnel matter.

Following a return to open session, commissioner Nick Roye made the motion to award Hall the full bonus in the contract, citing an evaluation by the personnel committee that encompassed not just the criteria that was set but also "the covid times."

Commission Chairman Jim Keet said in jest that he would vote against the motion, prompting laughter. He then suggested that his comment be stricken from the meeting's recording.

Keet praised Hall and congratulated her on securing the full bonus.

The Advertising and Promotion Commission oversees the operations of the visitors bureau, which receives much of its revenue from local taxes on hotels, motels and restaurants.

The bureau manages downtown venues and promotes Little Rock as a destination.

Hall's tenure as president and chief executive officer coincided with the covid-19 pandemic, a period in which the visitors bureau saw revenue and event bookings drop. In 2020, officials furloughed many employees and later eliminated some positions.

Some numbers associated with local tourism have since rebounded, according to the visitors bureau's 2021 annual report.