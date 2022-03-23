Local sports roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Bentonville 9, Ariton, Ala. 2

Stephon Gryskiewicz hit a solo home run to spark a five-run third inning, and Drew Wright also homered as Bentonville defeated Ariton and claimed its second win in as many days at Gulf Shores, Ala.

Stephon Gryskiewicz snapped a 1-1 tie with his blast, and the Tigers followed that with a two-run double by Eli McCall, an RBI single by Ricky Iselin and a sacrifice fly by Carter Nye for a 6-1 lead. Wright then belted his home run to start the sixth.

Bentonville finished with 15 hits as every batter in the lineup had at least one hit. McCall and JJ Spafford led the Tigers with three hits apiece, while Gryskiewicz and Wright each had two hits.

Bryce Parlin threw five innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out seven. Colby Sweat added two innings of one-hit relief with two strikeouts.

FS Northside 23, Pleasant Valley, Iowa 12

Northside exploded for 17 runs in the final two innings as the Grizzlies rallied to defeat Pleasant Valley during Tuesday's game at Gulf Shores, Ala.

Will Rollans had three hits and drove in seven runs for Northside (6-7), including a two-run single that gave the Grizzlies a 12-11 lead in the fifth inning. Eli Caldarera added an RBI double to drive in Rollans and scored on Jayden Darnell's triple to make it a 14-11 game.

After Pleasant Valley scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, Northside then scored nine more runs to blow the game open. Rollans had the big hit with grand slam, while Ky Perkins added a two-run home run to close out the scoring.

Jayden Dilworth had four of the Grizzlies' 20 hits, while Caldarera and Darnelle each had three hits.

Rogers Heritage 10, Bend, Ore. 0

Heritage scored three runs in each of the first three innings and claimed an easy win over Bend during the Coach Bob Invitational in Phoenix, Ariz.

Every player in the lineup had at least one hit for the War Eagles (7-2). Jack Hamm and Aidan Adair each had two hits while Michael Johannsen and Adair drove in a pair of runs apiece.

Aden Almeida, meanwhile, allowed just two hits over five innings of work, and he struck out 10 batters in the victory.

FS Southside 2, Smiths (Ala.) Smiths Station 1

Braxton Waller's bases-loaded walk allowed Luke Wyatt to score the winning run as Southside slipped past Smiths Station during Tuesday's game in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Wyatt led off the seventh inning with a single to left, then moved to third after singles by Kent Carlisle and Zeb Allen. Waller then drew the base on balls in five pitches to score the run.

This game after Southside (9-4) tied the game at 1 with a run in the sixth. Waller drew a leadoff walk and came home when David Sorg belted a double to right.

Carlisle finished with two of the Mavericks' eight hits. Ty Jones, meanwhile, limited Smiths Station to just three hits in a complete-game victory with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor 5, Rogers 4

Rogers couldn't stop a sixth-inning rally as Sandra Day O'Connor scored three runs and came from behind to beat the Mounties on its home field during the Coach Bob Invitational.

Rogers (7-2) took a 3-2 lead in the second as Josh Lawing and Cooper Addison hit RBI singles and Eli Marcotte drew a bases-loaded walk. The Mounties then added a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Gael Salinas.

Salinas, Lawing and Addison each had two hits as Rogers finished with 11 hits.

Fayetteville 4, Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry 2

Landon Schaefer's seventh-inning triple drove in Eli Power with the go-ahead run as Fayetteville rallied to defeat Perry during the Coach Bob Invitational at Phoenix.

Power led off the seventh by reaching on an error, then scored on Schaefer's triple to left field to snap a 2-2 tie. Jake Pannell then gave the Bulldogs an insurance run when his single drove in Schaefer.

Fayetteville (5-6) trailed 2-0 after two innings, then tied the game with two runs in the fifth with consecutive bases-loaded walks to Pannell and Zach Freeman.

Pannell picked up the win as he pitched six innings and allowed two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts. Jaison DeLamar pitched the seventh and recorded the save.

Greenwood 10, Pulaski Academy 2

Greenwood combined 10 hits with five Pulaski Academy errors and claimed a nonconference victory over the Bruins.

Greenwood (4-6) snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning, then blew the game open with a six-run fifth.

Grant Karnes, Luke Brewer, Braden Skaggs and Weston Pschier each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Austin Mitchell, meanwhile, held Pulaski Academy to four hits over six innings and picked up the victory.

Bentonville 16, Tuscumbia (Ala.) Deshler 0

Bentonville erupted for seven runs in the first inning and rolled to its third win in Gulf Shores with a blowout over Deshler.

The Tigers (8-2) had only two hits in the first -- a two-run double by Ethan Arnold and a bases-clearing double by Luke Crumpler -- as they took advantage of five walks and a hit batter. Bentonville continued the rout with six runs in the second.

That was more than enough offense for Zac Sohosky, who allowed just three hits over five innings and picked up the win. He also recorded 11 strikeouts out of the 15 batters he retired.

Crumpler and Arnold each had two hits to pace the Tigers, while Crumpler also had a team-high four RBIs and Nolan Oliver added three more.