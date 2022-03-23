• Daddy Yankee, the King of Reggaeton, surprised his fans by announcing his imminent retirement with an album and a farewell tour, more than three decades after starting a career that put reggaeton on the world map with hits including "Gasolina," "Somos de Calle," "Con Calma" and "Despacito." His success has made him one of the biggest idols in Hispanic music and a winner of six Latin Grammy Awards. "This career, which has been a marathon, at last I see the finish line," the 45-year-old Puerto Rican star said in Spanish in a video posted on his website Sunday. "This genre, people tell me that I made it global, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make this genre the biggest in the world." Yankee, whose real name is Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, released his first album, "No Mercy," in 1995 and reached international stardom a few years later with the iconic "Barrio Fino." On Thursday he'll release "Legendaddy," which he defined as a collector's item that will include all the styles that have defined him: "'Legendaddy' is struggle, party, war, romance." In the summer he'll launch "La Ultima Vuelta" (the last lap, or the last round) a 41-date tour kicking off Aug. 10 in Portland, Ore., that will take him across the United States, Canada and Latin America, ending Dec. 2 in Mexico City. "I always worked not to fail you, not to look for any problems, with a lot of discipline, to be able to inspire children to be leaders, to dream of growth, to not think about limitations, and to work for their families and their people," said the singer. "In the neighborhoods where we grew up, most of us wanted to be drug dealers. Today, I go down to the barrios and small villages and most of them want to be singers. That means a lot to me."

• The splashy new Broadway musical about Michael Jackson is going to moonwalk across America. "MJ," packed with dozens of songs by the King of Pop and others, plans to hit 17 major cities over two years starting in 2023, kicking off in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in July. "We are thrilled by the Broadway response to 'MJ,' and that we are already deep in preparations to bring this exhilarating show to Chicago and across the United States," said producer Lia Vollack. The tour will also include a two-week engagement at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, N.C., in September-October 2023. Additional engagements and the complete cast are yet to be announced. The show includes most of Jackson's and the Jackson 5's big hits, including "ABC," "Black or White," "Blame It on the Boogie," "Bad," "Billie Jean," "Off the Wall," "Thriller" and "I'll Be There."