Hot Springs to host

resorts' conference

Owners and operators of thermal mineral pools, spas and resorts across the U.S. will gather in Hot Springs in May for a conference focused on elevating the hot springs leisure industry.

Speakers at the fourth Hot Springs Connection conference, scheduled for May 9-12, plan to discuss industry trends and topics such as employee retainment, the health benefits of thermal mineral water and the history of the Hot Springs' natural resources.

"Having the event at Hot Springs National Park is a natural fit," Vicky Nash, executive director for the Hot Springs Association, said in a written statement Tuesday. The waters that flow through the park became federally protected in 1832 and were popular for people seeking relief from a variety of ailments.

Attendees will have a chance to tour several bathhouses and resorts, experience hydrotherapy treatments and taste beers brewed with local thermal spring water, according to a news release.

More information is available at hotspringsconnection.com/conference/.

-- Nathan Owens

Study sees recession

if Russian oil cut off

The global economy likely won't be able to avoid a recession without a resumption of Russian energy exports this year, according to a study by Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas economists.

"If the bulk of Russian energy exports is off the market for the remainder of 2022, a global economic downturn seems unavoidable," economists Lutz Kilian and Michael Plante wrote in an article posted by the Dallas Fed on Tuesday. "This slowdown could be more protracted than that in 1991."

The authors drew a parallel to the 1991 global recession set off by Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, which caused an oil-supply shock. Saudi Arabia partly reduced the impact by pledging to ramp up production, helping ensure what the researchers called "only a brief U.S. recession" that lasted less than a year.

Replacing oil supply may be a challenge, the researchers said. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates say they won't provide relief and U.S. shale producers are "constrained by supply-chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and the insistence of public investors on capital discipline."

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

State index ends day

with a gain of 4.45

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 801.58, up 4.45.

"A nice Tuesday rally for U.S. stocks, led by a 2% jump in the Nasdaq, as technology and shares of other big growth names rebounded, including a 2% rally in financial stocks," said Chris Harkins, managing director of Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.