



NLR man charged in hospital attack

Police arrested a North Little Rock man early Tuesday morning after a reported attack on staff members at the North Little Rock veterans hospital, according to an arrest report.

Police said Timothy Mosley, 47, bit a registered nurse on the shoulder and punched a nurse multiple times in the face and head in an unprovoked attack at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock, according to the report.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs police said Mosley was disrupting normal operations at the facility by being loud and boisterous.

Mosley faces a felony charge of second-degree battery and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, according to the report.

LR man arrested in woman's assault

Little Rock police arrested Jason Howard, 40, on Tuesday morning on an assault charge involving his ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest report.

After speaking with the victim, police found and arrested Howard at a hotel on Crossing Court in southwest Little Rock, the report said. Police noticed that the victim had multiple bruises, according to the report.

Howard, of Little Rock, faces one felony charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic battery and a misdemeanor charge of violating a no-contact order.



