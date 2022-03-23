N.M. official guilty in Capitol-riot case

Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin was found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing on restricted Capitol grounds Tuesday in the second trial of a defendant charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress.

An elected Republican county commissioner from Alamogordo, N.M., Griffin posted a video on Facebook of himself on the inauguration stage within the barricaded perimeter of the Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riot that forced the evacuation of lawmakers meeting to certify President Joe Biden's election victory.

Griffin, 48, turned down an offer to plead to a lesser charge and probation, waived a trial by jury and bet his freedom on a bench trial that started Monday before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden of Washington. Griffin was acquitted of a second count of disorderly conduct.





The conviction gave the Justice Department its second victory at trial in the Capitol riot probe, affirming its decision to level misdemeanor charges punishable by up to one year in jail against hundreds of defendants.

Griffin was not accused of violence or entering the building -- one of the few such defendants among more than 750 people federally charged in the Capitol siege investigation.

Defense attorneys David Smith and Nicholas Smith has said U.S. authorities targeted Griffin for prosecution based on his protected speech. McFadden rejected that contention, finding that Griffin's alleged leadership role, more blatant conduct and position as an elected official might rationally merit different handling by prosecutors.

McFadden said video showed Griffin climbing over a stone wall marking the Capitol's security perimeter, walking over other plastic mesh fencing and metal bicycle rack barriers that had been pushed down, and spending more than an hour on the front railing of the inaugural stage with a bullhorn leading the crowd below in prayer.

"It's not clear to me Mr. Griffin knew he was entering a restricted area when climbed over the Olmstead Wall, but by the time he climbed up to the inauguration stage, he certainly knew he shouldn't be there, yet he remained," McFadden said.

Griffin, a former Disneyland Paris rodeo cowboy and self-styled preacher, is a stone mason who created a social media following as a political provocateur.

His racially charged mockery of Native American rites got him banned from Mescalero Apache Tribe lands. He condemned people who view the Confederate flag as racist as "vile scum."

His partisan style won him a spot on the ruling council in Otero County, with 65% of the vote in 2018, and a personal call from President Donald Trump, who later promoted Griffin on Twitter when he said on video: "The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat."

Griffin asserted he was speaking metaphorically. Twitter suspended both Trump's and the Cowboys for Trump's accounts in January 2021.

Griffin is well-known figure in the small, conservative county, where he has supported a $50,000 taxpayer-funded audit of the 2020 election results, even though Trump carried its 24,000 votes cast by 25%.

Griffin is one of at least 10 people charged in the riot who either held public office or ran for a government leadership post in the two-and-a-half years before the attack, according to an Associated Press tally.

The Washington Post has reported that at least 163 Republicans who have embraced Trump's false claims are running for statewide positions that would give them authority over the administration of elections. The list includes 69 candidates for governor in 30 states, as well as 55 candidates for the U.S. Senate, 13 candidates for state attorney general and 18 candidates for secretary of state in places where that person is the state's top election official.