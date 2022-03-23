North Little Rock man, 20, sentenced to 12 years following 14th felony

A 20-year-old North Little Rock man is heading to prison for a 12-year term after adding 10 felony convictions to his criminal record, seven of them for crimes he committed in jail.

Sentencing papers filed Friday show Eric Jermaine Lambert III, who will turn 21 in August, has pleaded guilty to robbery, aggravated assault, drug possession, impairing operations of a jail facility and six counts of identity fraud, bringing his total felony count to 14.

Court records show Lambert still faces a count of aggravated assault on a correctional employee, accused of twice throwing a warm, foul-smelling substance on sheriff's Deputy Richard Rodriguez, hitting the officer in the back of the head and side of his face in January. According to an arrest report, Lambert hurled the substance through the food port as Rodriguez walked past.

Court records show Lambert has been in trouble with the law since he was since 15, when in March 2017 he and another teen, also a minor, were charged as adults with aggravated robbery over accusations they had stolen an 84-year-old woman's car and purse at gunpoint after accosting her in the parking lot of the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 N. Willow. One of the robbers had a gun, and Nedra Smith told police she'd struggled with him over the weapon before the pair fled in her car.

Police recognized Lambert from the video, and he was arrested after admitting to participating in the holdup with his friend, 16-year-old Kris Reynolds, whom authorities said had been released from juvenile custody four months earlier.

Three months later, in September 2017, the charges against Lambert were transferred to juvenile court. Reynolds, who also confessed to the holdup and an earlier armed robbery of an elderly woman, Anita Chamberlin, at the Community Center, would go on to be sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery and aggravated robbery. Now 21, Reynolds will qualify for parole in August 2025.

Eight months after Lambert's aggravated robbery case was transferred to juvenile court, he was arrested in May 2018 at age 17 after leading North Little Rock police on a chase driving a stolen 2002 BMW X-5.

North Little Rock police had attempted to pull over the car after seeing it driving erratically and running stop signs. The pursuit ended when Lambert lost control of the vehicle and collided with two parked cars and the house at 1509 W 12th St. Lambert ran from the wreck but police found him hiding in an empty house, court files show.

The BMW had been one of four stolen from Cle's Wholesale Auto at 1401 E. Broadway in North Little Rock three days earlier by thieves who broke into the office by removing an air-conditioner. Lambert told investigators he and another teen had broken into the offices, found a rack of car keys and taken some of them. It's not clear whether the second teen was charged.

Lambert's petition to have the charges transferred to juvenile court was denied, and he pleaded guilty in December 2018 to four felonies, commercial burglary, theft, criminal mischief and fleeing, in exchange for six years on probation.

But about eight months later, Lambert was arrested for the first of the 10 of felony charges to which he recently pleaded guilty.

In August 2019, an angry crowd flagged down a passing North Little Rock patrol officer to complain that Lambert had just robbed a man, Tamarion Morgan, at 706 W. 16th St., of about $50 and threatened Morgan's sister, Ebony Sims, with a gun.

Lambert spent about a year in jail before making bail in August 2020. But sheriff's investigators brought seven counts of financial identity fraud against him resulting from his stay, reporting that Lambert had victimized three other inmates during that time by learning the access code to their jail spending account.

Court filings show Lambert made four transfers -- a total of $28 -- from inmate Henry Lamont Dean's account to Lambert's account then bartered, traded or sold Dean's account information to other inmates for $30.70. Dean, of Pine Bluff, was jailed on theft and burglary charges.

Lambert and another inmate, 21-year-old Larry Eugene Drone Jr. of North Little Rock, did the same thing to inmate Randy Lee Cunning with a $24 transfer. Drone received a three-year prison term for identity fraud, court records show. Cunning had been jailed on domestic abuse charges that were eventually dropped.

Lambert got $352 in 13 transfers from the account of inmate Gary Curtis Casey of Roland. Casey, jailed on drug possession, drunken driving and terroristic threatening charges, told investigators he had been unable to bail out of jail because Lambert had taken so much of his money that he couldn't afford to phone out to make bond arrangements.

Lambert has been jailed since his April arrest at Shorter Gardens apartments in North Little Rock by police who found him on the premises after he'd been warned he was not allowed on the North Beech Street property. He had methamphetamine on him, court filings show.

Last November, Lambert beat on the glass window of his cell door until it broke, apparently angry because his socks had been confiscated.