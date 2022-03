Arrests

Bentonville

• Dylan Essary, 21, of 80 Witherby Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Essary was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Michael Bailey, 39, of 14 Appleby Lane in Lincoln, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Bailey was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.