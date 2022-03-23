NWA EDITORIAL | The heat is on Northwest Arkansas housing prices, and that creates benefits and pitfalls for the region

What’s the point?

Local leaders and policy makers must adjust to ensure the region’s housing prices don’t become overwhelming.

We've heard the commentary more than once as we gathered with friends in Northwest Arkansas: It's a great time to sell your house. The only down side is having to purchase a replacement.

Undoubtedly, it's a seller's market, with buyers at times paying more than the asking price. Sometimes, substantially more as a result of high demand. For other homeowners, the equity they've got in their homes continues to get bigger as those comparable home sales push up the per-square-foot pricing. There's really no such thing as a forever home, so sooner or later every property owner is going to sell. It's satisfying for most people to watch as their single-biggest investment grows significantly in value because they can envision, one day, looking for a buyer.

Residents of Northwest Arkansas are experiencing an unprecedented housing market, as the region's quality of life and employment opportunities continue to operate like a population magnet. The great success of huge global companies, national operations and regional ventures based here has for several decades now driven the economic engine of the region.

Native Arkansans and the people drawn here, at least the ones who fall in love the our region, serve as the best form of advertising across the nation. Reactions elsewhere can quickly go from "Why in the world would you move to Arkansas?" to statements of astonishment: "I can't believe there's so much going on there?" The stressful situations in other areas of the country -- whether it's extreme housing costs, crime, traffic congestion, the atmosphere for raising a family or even taxation -- serve as a motivation for people to consider relocation. And for years now, when those folks start looking for better options, Northwest Arkansas can almost sneak up on them as a viable choice.

But there's trouble on the horizon for the folks whose roles include attempting to keep Northwest Arkansas attractive. It is becoming more difficult, not because it's not a great place to live, but because the advantages of the region's low cost of living is taking some knocks lately.

The most recent Skyline Report, an Arvest Bank-sponsored analysis of of residential and commercial property markets in Benton and Washington counties, showed a record number of homes were sold during the second half of 2021. Their sales prices were the highest ever, the report said. The average price of homes rose during the six months studied by the Skyline Report nearly 18 percent in Benton County and 16 percent in Washington County.

Demand is strong and the supply of housing hasn't kept up, a recipe that translates into overheated housing prices.

That, according to University of Arkansas economic researchers, nibbles away at Northwest Arkansas' messaging that it's a place where jobs and quality of life amenities are plentiful without the painful economic side effects that have made places like Austin, Texas, or Seattle less attractive.

A lack of affordable housing in those communities have also contributed to homelessness, which in addition to reflecting personal struggles difficult for anyone to get through also has a negative effect on how desirable a place is for relocators. Is that a challenge facing Northwest Arkansas? You bet it is.

The questions remain: Can Northwest Arkansas be an economic powerhouse for corporations and a huge draw for new residents without inspiring overly aggressive price increases in the housing market? Can builders catch up in the construction of housing stock that people want, enough so that housing prices show reasonable but not explosive growth?

How does this play out in matters of public policy? Mervin Jebaraj, director for the UA's Center for Business and Economic Research, says city planners, municipal leaders and residents will need to continue existing trends to build more homes and to increase the number of people living within their borders -- i.e., building vertically, putting more units per acre, adding accessory units alongside existing houses.

Undoubtedly, such policies will change the look and feel of some parts of our towns. They'll be different than what many are used to. But different isn't necessarily bad. And though we acknowledge change can be hard, the alternatives -- sprawl, housing shortages -- come with their own difficulties.

We're all living, working and playing in a popular place, benefiting from the amenities that popularity makes possible. We hope community leaders and local policies can help moderate current conditions so that Northwest Arkansas remains a wonderful region that's not so expensive people -- including those already here -- find it hard to live here.