Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Missouri hires Gates

Missouri is hiring wildly successful Cleveland State Coach Dennis Gates to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. The university's Board of Curators approved Gates' hiring on Tuesday. Gates, 42, took over Cleveland State's program in 2019 and, after winning 11 games in his first season, engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball. The Vikings went 19-8 and made the NCAA Tournament last season, then went 20-11 and lost in the first round of the NIT this season. Gates replaces Cuonzo Martin, who was fired after his third losing season in five years at Missouri.

Paris to South Carolina

South Carolina and Tennessee-Chattanooga's Lamont Paris have reached a five-year deal for him to become the next men's basketball coach, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because South Carolina has not announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. Any hiring would have to be approved by the school's board of trustees before it becomes official. Paris would take over for Frank Martin, who was fired last week after 10 seasons with just one NCAA Tournament appearance. Paris went 27-8 this season with Tennessee-Chattanooga, winning the Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles. Martin led the Gamecocks to an 18-13 record this season, but the team was passed over for the NIT. Martin was fired the next day. Paris, 47, was 87-71 with the Moccasins over the past five seasons. He is 65-28 the last three years, including gaining the school's first NCAA berth since 2016. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Wisconsin, first under Bo Ryan and then Greg Gard.

SMU's Jankovich retires

SMU Coach Tim Jankovich announced his retirement Tuesday after six seasons as head coach of the Mustangs, and nearly four decades in a coaching career that included stints as an assistant for Larry Brown and Bill Self. The 62-year-old Jankovich was head coach at Illinois State from 2008-12, before he left the Redbirds to join SMU's staff when Brown took the job there. Jankovich succeeded the Hall of Famer as head coach before the 2016-17 season, when the Mustangs went 30-5 and made their last NCAA Tournament appearance. SMU was 24-9 this season, which ended Sunday in the second round of the NIT with a 75-63 loss to Washington State that was its only home defeat this season.

Tulsa selects Koncol

Tulsa has named Eric Konkol its new men's basketball coach. Konkol compiled a 153-75 record in seven seasons at Louisiana Tech. He had six seasons with at least 20 wins and finished in the top three in the Conference USA standings five times. This season, Louisiana Tech finished with a 24-10 record and a 12-6 league mark. Last season, Konkol was Conference USA Coach of the Year and led the team to a third-place finish in the NIT. Konkol replaces Frank Haith, who resigned after eight seasons leading the Golden Hurricane. Haith was 139-108 at Tulsa, but his squad finished this season with an 11-20 record.

Beverley, Hill fined

The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) $20,000 and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation during a weekend matchup between the teams. The league announced the fines Tuesday. The incident happened with 2:11 left in the first quarter of what became Minnesota's 138-119 victory on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns was shooting a free throw for Minnesota when the Timberwolves' Taurean Prince and the Bucks' Serge Ibaka began jostling for rebounding position. Beverley, the NBA said, "escalated the altercation" by shoving Ibaka from behind. Hill continued the altercation by shoving Beverley, the league said. Beverley and Hill each received a technical foul and were ejected.

Warriors' Green docked

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $25,000 on Tuesday for directing profane language toward a game official. Green was ejected in the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night after getting called for two technical fouls in an eight-second span. He was arguing a foul call and then continued yelling at the referee after his ejection. The Warriors, playing for the first time since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury, lost the game 110-108. Green was in their starting lineup for the first time since returning from a calf injury last week.

FOOTBALL

Ole Miss adds transfers

Mississippi has added two more transfers to its roster with the addition of SMU running back Ulysses Bentley and TCU linebacker Khari Coleman. The school announced the latest transfers on Tuesday, the first day of spring practice. The Rebels are expected to have 16 Division I transfers going through spring with the team. "With the portal and all the new guys, it's pretty exciting to go out there and look at all the new guys that used to be basically high school guys that were a long ways away" Coach Lane Kiffin said. "Now you've got guys that have already played and should have significant roles. It's pretty exciting." Bentley was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference pick at SMU, who was co-rookie of the year as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He was second on the team last season with 610 yards and 4 touchdowns on 96 carries. That included a 153-yard performance against TCU. Bentley led the league with 913 rushing yards in a 10-game 2020 season, setting an SMU freshman record with 11 touchdowns. Ole Miss must replace its top three running backs and had already added Zach Evans from TCU to the backfield. Coleman started 13 games in two seasons with TCU, mainly at defensive end. He finished last season with 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks after missing the first three games with an injury. Like Bentley, Coleman had a big freshman season. He ranked second in the Big 12 and seventh nationally with 15 tackles for loss, tops nationally among freshmen. Coleman was the league's co-Defensive Freshman of the Year. USC transfer Jaxson Dart, a former five-star prospect, is among the candidates to replace quarterback Matt Corral.