Officers ID body found in North Little Rock alley as Little Rock teen

Officers have identified the person found dead in an alleyway late Monday night as a Little Rock teen, according to North Little Rock police.

Officers responded to the 700 block of West 16th Street Monday in reference to a male lying on the ground in an alleyway, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers located a male, now identified as Charleston Johnson, 17, dead, police said.

Officers observed Johnson suffered fatal injuries, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Robert Emary at (501) 975-8771.