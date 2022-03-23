100 years ago

March 23, 1922

RUSSELLVILLE -- Bill Kesler, farmer and rural merchant, was shot and slightly wounded yesterday by Arch Grant, constable of Holla Bend township. The farmer was shot in the side and leg, but neither injury is serious, physicians say. The shooting is said to have followed an argument over the authorship of a letter Kesler is said to have received, which was supposed to have been sent by the Ku Klux Klan. The farmer accused the officer of having had something to do with sending the letter, and when Grant denied it, the argument arose, which culminated in the shooting.

50 years ago

March 23, 1972

• George and Alene, geese that were given to the state Tuesday by Mrs. George Carruthers of Malvern, were not on the pond on the Capitol grounds Wednesday, to the disappointment of a few visitors. They showed a wanderlust from the moment they were turned loose on the banks by Secretary of State Kelly Bryant. That day they quickly headed down the Missouri Pacific Lines tracks nearby ... Their disappearance Wednesday morning caused some fears until George returned during the afternoon to the company of an unnamed white drake, which has been the only domesticated fowl on the pond for about a month. Bryant's office said Alene probably was laying eggs somewhere up the brushy MoPac right of way.

25 years ago

March 23, 1997

• God -- or rather his acts -- got the most attention during what many hope will be the next-to-last week of the legislative session. Gov. Mike Huckabee raised the issue Monday when he sent a letter to two lawmakers over his concerns about a phrase in a property insurance bill. Thursday, the House rejected the governor's attempt to remove the words "acts of God" from Senate Bill 491. The bill would prohibit property insurance companies from failing to renew or canceling customers' policies "as a result of claims arising from natural disasters or acts of God." In the letter, Huckabee said he agrees with the intent of the bill but disagrees with attributing the March 1 tornadoes to God. Instead, he asked the sponsors to amend the bill to substitute "natural disasters."

10 years ago

March 23, 2012

HOT SPRINGS -- Friends of the Garland County Courthouse, formed in 2011 to raise money to repair the leaky courthouse roof, plans fundraising events to offset the reconstruction cost. French Architects of Hot Springs estimates that repairing the four-section roof of the Garland County Court House will cost about $248,271.25. Fundraising events include a countywide yard sale at Hot Springs Memorial Field on May 5, and a two-day festival called "Pioneer Days" Oct. 19-20 at the Garland County Fairgrounds, said Mary Bournival, the organization's co-chairman. Revenue also has come from the sale of prints of the oak tree in front of the courthouse on Ouachita Avenue. Bournival said about 50 of the prints have been sold at $225 each.