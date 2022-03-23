Otto Rayburn’s Ozarks

After finishing "A History of the Ozarks: The Ozarkers," Brooks Blevins' magisterial history of the region, I decided to read some of the work of the late Otto Ernest Rayburn. As luck would have it, a new edition of Rayburn's 1941 book "Ozark Country" was released last year by the University of Arkansas Press, complete with an introduction by Blevins.

Blevins, the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University, notes that the "modernizing developments of the era" between World War I and World War II "prodded into action those who would preserve vestiges of a disappearing lifestyle, if only in print."

Rayburn, Charles Morrow Wilson and Vance Randolph made up the most famous group that wrote about the Ozarks during that period.

"No one responded more urgently to the primitivist impulse to embrace and chronicle a threatened way of life than did that trio of young men whose combined efforts put the finishing touches on the idea of the Ozarks," Blevins writes. "Had no other writers given a whit about the region, the sheer volume of words churned out by Rayburn, Wilson and Randolph would have introduced millions of American readers to Ozarkers in the years between the world wars.

"Keeping to the backroads and isolated hollers, each harbored his own reasons for cherishing the last of a doomed breed. Their persistent spotlight on cantankerous individualists and intractable old-timers presented an image of a region blissfully behind the times and a people unconcerned with their failure to conform."

Randolph wrote the introduction to Rayburn's 1957 autobiography "Forty Years in the Ozarks," calling Rayburn a "dedicated regionalist." Randolph added: "There is no denying that, in the period between 1925 and 1950, Rayburn did more to arouse popular interest in Ozark folklore than all of the professors put together."

Rayburn didn't grow up in the Ozarks. He was born in Iowa in 1891, the son of a farmer. The family later moved to Kansas, where Rayburn was raised. He attended Marionville College in Missouri in 1909-10 and bought 40 acres near Reeds Spring, Mo., in 1917. After serving in the U.S. Army in France during World War I, Rayburn taught in Kansas and Arkansas.

As a college student, Rayburn had become interested in the Ozarks after reading "The Shepherd of the Hills."

"In 1924, Rayburn became school superintendent for the Kingston Community Project of the Board of Missions of the Presbyterian Church," Ethel Simpson writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. "He regarded the six years he spent at Kingston in Madison County as one of the most important epochs of his life. On Sept. 26, 1925, Rayburn married Lutie Beatrice Day from Hopkins County in east Texas and brought her back to Kingston. They had two children.

"Rayburn was attracted to Kingston by its isolation, 'a community that has a splendid highway in but no road out.' In Kingston, he published his first magazine, Ozark Life: The Mirror of the Ozarks, beginning in June 1925. The 16-page paper struck the tone that continued in virtually every periodical Rayburn undertook from then on, a tone later known as boosterism or hype."

Rayburn called Kingston "nature's beauty shop" and the area along the Kings River "one of the fairest dimples in the face of the smiling Ozarks." His Sunday column titled "Ozark Folkways" ran in the Arkansas Gazette for eight years beginning in 1927. Rayburn sold Ozark Life in 1931 and then published a magazine known as The Arcadian until 1932. From 1933-36, Rayburn lived in east Texas and published another magazine, Arcadian Life. He described it as "a journal of Ozarkian lore and pastoral living."

"During the summer of 1936, Rayburn received his World War I soldier's bonus," Simpson writes. "He returned to Arkansas and discovered Caddo Gap in the Ouachita Mountains. He taught in the Caddo Gap school and had a writers' workshop at the Shadow House Tourist Courts, owned by Ida Sublette Cobb, a poet and mother of prominent Republican politician Osro Cobb. In 1940, Rayburn was commissioned to write the American Folkways Series book on the Ozarks.

"'Ozarks Country' came out in December 1941. His most successful extended piece, it went through four printings. After 'Ozark Country' was finished, Rayburn moved to the Rural Dale School in Saline County. In 1943, he started another magazine, Ozark Guide. In 1945, he retired from teaching and moved to Eureka Springs, where he opened Rayburn's Book House. He gave guided tours, sold real estate and managed the annual folk festival. He published 'The Eureka Springs Story' in 1954 and his autobiography in 1957."

Rayburn died at Fayetteville in October 1960 at age 69. A Gazette editorial called him a "champion of the Ozarks."

"The Ozarks shone brightly in popular culture in 1941," Blevins writes in his introduction. "Devotees of Harold Bell Wright's classic novel 'The Shepherd of the Hills' bristled over the Hollywoodization of the plot, but moviegoers still flocked to see John Wayne in the Technicolor film version. ... It is telling that it was Wright's novel that first introduced young Rayburn to the region that would become his lifelong obsession.

"He latched onto Wright's almost mystical view of the Ozarks and its 'seclusion in the very heart of a continent steeped in commercialism and flushed with progress.' Like so many romantics, Rayburn was trying to elude modernity, and he found in the backwoods Ozarker 'a colorful personality lost in isolation.'"

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.