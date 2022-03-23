Pick for court fields queries on old rulings





WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson defended her record as a federal judge Tuesday, pushing back against Republican assertions that she was soft on crime and declaring that she would rule as an "independent jurist" if confirmed as the first Black woman on the high court.





Republicans grilled Jackson on the sentences she has handed down to sex offenders in her nine years as a judge, her advocacy on behalf of terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay, her thoughts on critical race theory and even her religious views. At one point, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas read from children's books that he said are taught at her teenage daughter's school.

Several GOP senators questioned her about child pornography sentences, arguing that the ones she handed down were lighter than federal guidelines recommended.

Jackson rejected the accusation from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that she has "a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes." Hawley previously tweeted and reemphasized Monday that he would pay special attention to Jackson's past decisions.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., teed up the topic for Jackson by asking her Tuesday about what went through her mind Monday as she sat and listened, with her family looking on, as a host of Republicans accused her of having coddled sex offenders in her rulings and sentencing recommendations.

In what Durbin described as "a trial by ordeal," Jackson attempted to answer GOP concerns and also highlight the empathetic style that she has frequently described when she is handing down sentences.





"As a mother and a judge who has had to deal with these cases, I was thinking that nothing could be further from the truth," she said. "And in every case, when I am dealing with something like this, it is important to me to make sure that the children's perspective, the children's voices are represented in my sentences."

The judge said the way she makes sure that children's perspectives are heard is by sharing with defendants the long-term damage of child sexual abuse on the victims.

"I tell them about the victim statements that have come in to me as a judge," she said. "I tell them about the adults who were former child sex abuse victims who tell me that they will never have a normal adult relationship because of this abuse."

"I told them about the ones who say, 'I went into prostitution, I fell into drugs because I was trying to suppress the hurt that was done to me as an infant,'" Jackson added.

Picking up on a thread started by Hawley and amplified by the Republican National Committee in fundraising emails, Cruz questioned Jackson on her sentences for child pornographers, at one point bringing out a large posterboard and circling sentences that he said he found egregious.

Cruz asked Jackson if "the voice of the children" was heard. Again noting that she is a mother, Jackson defended her decisions by saying she takes into account not only sentencing guidelines but also the stories of the victims, the nature of the offenses and the defendants' histories.





"A judge is not playing a numbers game," she said. "A judge is looking at all of these different factors."

The White House has rejected Hawley's criticism as "toxic and weakly presented misinformation." And sentencing expert Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that while Jackson's record shows she is skeptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, "so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide."

QUESTIONS ON CRIME

The committee's Republicans tried to brand Jackson -- and Democrats in general -- as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns.

When asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., what she'd say to critics who say she's "soft on crime" and "anti-law enforcement," Jackson said crime is not abstract for her.

"I know what it's like to have loved ones who go off to protect and to serve, and the fear of not knowing whether [they will] come home again because of crime," she said. "So crime and the effects on the community and the need for law enforcement -- those are not abstract concepts or political slogans to me."

Jackson mentioned the work her brother did as an officer in Baltimore, as well as her two uncles who worked in law enforcement, including one who became the chief of police in Miami in the 1990s.

Responding to Republicans who have questioned whether she is too liberal in her judicial philosophy, Jackson said she tries to "understand what the people who created this law intended." She said she relies on the words of statutes but also looks to history and practice when the meaning may not be clear.

Democrats have been full of praise for President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, noting that she would not only be the first Black woman but also the first public defender on the court, and the first with experience representing indigent criminal defendants since Thurgood Marshall.

Republicans praised that experience, too, but also questioned it, focusing in particular on work she did roughly 15 years ago representing Guantanamo Bay detainees.

Jackson noted that she was in the federal public defender's office when the Supreme Court said individuals detained at Guantanamo in connection with the attack could seek review of their detention.

"Federal public defenders don't get to pick their clients," Jackson said. "It's a service. That's what you do as a federal public defender. You are standing up for the constitutional value of representation."

She said she continued to represent one client in private practice because her firm happened to be assigned his case.

Jackson noted the uniqueness of the situation -- not only the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but "also the use of executive authority to detain people in this way."

"As a judge, I care deeply about the rule of law, and I know that, in order for us to have a functioning society, we have to have people being held accountable for committing crimes, but we have to do so fairly under our Constitution," she said.

The Supreme Court, she said, took some cases to understand what the limits of executive authority are.

"The Supreme Court [has] recently reaffirmed that the Constitution does not get suspended in times of emergency," she said. "And so lawyers were trying to help the court to figure out what the executive's power was in this circumstance."

OTHER ISSUES

Beyond crime, Republicans raised issues that have proved to be winning ones for them in recent campaigns.

On critical race theory, a controversial topic particularly in some public schools, she told Cruz: "I've never studied critical race theory, I've never used it, it doesn't come up in my work as a judge."

Asked about abortion, Jackson agreed with comments that Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh made when they were up for confirmation.

"Roe and Casey are the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman's pregnancy. They have established a framework that the court has reaffirmed," Jackson said.

That line of questioning from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Jackson's answers bypassed a key point: that the court right now is weighing whether to overrule those cases that affirm a nationwide right to abortion.

Biden chose Jackson in February. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire after 28 years on the court. Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman.

She said the potential to be the first Black woman on the court is "extremely meaningful" and that she had received many letters from young girls. Jackson, who grew up in Miami, noted that she had not had to attend racially segregated public schools as her own parents did, "and the fact that we had come that far was to me a testament to the hope and the promise of this country."

Her nomination also "supports public confidence in the judiciary," Jackson said.

The White House said Tuesday that Biden had watched part of the hearings and was proud of Jackson's "grace and dignity."

The president was struck by how "she swiftly dismantled conspiracy theories put forward in bad faith," said White House deputy press secretary Chris Meagher.

The 22 senators on the Judiciary Committee will get a second chance to question Jackson today. Thursday will feature testimony from outside witnesses. Durbin has set a goal of confirming Jackson before the Easter recess, which is scheduled to begin April 8.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Mark Sherman, Jessica Gresko, Lisa Mascaro, Josh Boak, Colleen Long, Kevin Freking and Aaron Morrison of The Associated Press; by John Wagner, Mariana Alfaro, Eugene Scott and Amy B. Wang of The Washington Post; and by Katie Rogers of The New York Times.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson pauses as she testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



The path to Supreme Court confirmation can be a grueling one. (AP Graphic)



FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing starts March 21. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)



Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., left, talks with Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J. during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington. At left is Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and at right is Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



Sen. John Cornyn,. R-Texas, questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks as a visual aid is displayed during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)











Gallery: Jackson confirmation hearing continues







