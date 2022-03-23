Plane makes emergency landing in lake near Heber Springs

A plane made an emergency water landing Monday in a small lake just east Heber Springs, according to preliminary data from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A personal aircraft departed and experienced engine issues before making an emergency landing on Magness Lake, according to the report.

The pilot was not injured, the report states, and no passengers were on board.

Magness Lake is a 30-acre oxbow lake off the Little Red River that is known as the wintering home of trumpeter swans and other waterfowl.