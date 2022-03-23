Rogers announces new farmers market manager

ROGERS -- The 2022 downtown farmers market will open for the season under new management May 7 at Frisco Plaza in Railyard Park, the city announced Tuesday.

The city Arts and Culture Department contracted with Rogers Local Food Market and market manager Shelly Smith to operate the downtown market this year, according to a press release. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday from May through October, weather permitting.

The market will feature a variety of local growers, bakers, makers and crafters, the release states.

Smith said her experience as a farmer and a mother of two led to her passion for local food. She has more than a decade of experience as a market vendor, farmers market manager and working in food-related nonprofit organizations.

"Shelly brings a professionalism that our growing town deserves," said Fran Free, city food and wellness program coordinator. "She comes to us with extensive experience in organizing, marketing, and advocating for markets in New Hampshire and across New England."

The city has contracted to pay $35,000 for market management for the next two years, according to spokesman Peter Masonis.

The market was previously managed by Downtown Rogers Inc., a division of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. During an annual budget review meeting in November, the city announced it's ending a $100,000 contract for event planning with the organization.

At the time, Mayor Greg Hines said the city's Community Development Department would continue downtown events such as concerts at Railyard Park and hire a private contractor to manage the farmers market. However, the city will not fund the Frisco Festival and Christmas parade in 2022, he said.

Chamber CEO Raymond Burns said the Rogers Local Food Market is an exciting chapter in the evolution of the downtown farmers market. Supporting local food creators, artisans and crafters, small businesses and entrepreneurs is good for the local economy, he said.

"Everything you'll find at the new market is grown, raised, crafted or produced by the people selling it," Burns said.

The market's location in the heart of downtown is an ideal location to encourage residents and visitors to gather and enjoy the city's amenities, he said.

The market is one of many draws to downtown and the city is looking forward to this year's market utilizing the well-designed space of Railyard Park, Hines said.

This will be the second year the farmers market will be located in Frisco Plaza at the new Railyard Park, Masonis said. In 2020, the market was located in the city-owned building next to the museum, and before that it was on the corner of Cherry and Arkansas streets.

"Last summer saw downtown Rogers come alive in spite of the pandemic, and the farmers market was a big part of that," said John McCurdy, community development director. "This year, as we return to a sense of normal, as people are itching to get outside and be with friends and neighbors, and with new vendors and an incredibly talented and experienced management team, we're all pretty excited to see how big it will be."

Smith said she is excited about Rogers' approach of promoting wellness and small businesses through the farmers market. She said she is hopeful the market will support entrepreneurs and small farms while creating a sense of community, she said.

Highlights of this year's market will include live music, food tasting and children's programming designed to get kids excited about healthy foods, Smith said. The market will also continue to accept SNAP benefits, she said.

Smith said she encourages people visiting the market to also visit small businesses, restaurants and the playground, then come back to the stage later for a concert.

"I really want the Rogers Local Food Market to add to the growing vibrancy of downtown," she said.

The market is accepting vendor applications. For more information, visit rogerslocalfoodmarket.com.