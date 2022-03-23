Rogers woman dies in Interstate 49 wreck

A Rogers woman died in a single-car wreck on Monday night in Washington County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Charity Rohrbough, 22, was killed after the Jeep she was driving south on Interstate 49 exited the thoroughfare, struck a guardrail and overturned in Washington County near mile marker 67, according to a State Police report.

Rohrbough was driving in rainy conditions, police said.

At least 106 people have died this year as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads, according to the state data.