Second lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas’ congressional redistricting

Another lawsuit has been filed challenging Arkansas' congressional redistricting plan as unconstitutional because of what plaintiffs say is the racially influenced split of Pulaski County into three separate congressional districts.

The latest lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court by six residents of the county, takes issue with the 2021 congressional map approved last year by the majority-Republican Legislature.

Opponents contend that the map approved by the General Assembly split some 23,000 voters, most of them Black and urban, from Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District into the state's 1st and 4th districts, which are mostly white and rural.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Secretary of State John Thurston and the seven members of the state Board of Election Commissioners. Those members, named in their official capacities, are Sharon Brooks, Bilenda Harris-Ritter, William Luther, Charles Roberts, Wendy Brandon, Jamie Clemmer and James Harmon Smith III.

Thurston is named in his official capacities as secretary of state and chairman of the state board.

The plaintiffs are Deborah Springer Suttlar, Pulaski County Justice of the Peace Judy Green, Democratic state Rep. Fred Love, Kwami and Clarice Abdul-Bey, and Paula Withers.

The legal action comes amid a national debate over voting rights this year. Congressional redistricting maps have been the subject of litigation in many states nationwide, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

In Arkansas, a similar lawsuit contesting the congressional map was recently filed in federal court. In that lawsuit, the plaintiffs, including two state senators, have requested that a three-judge panel hear the case.

According to the complaint, Arkansas is the only state that was formerly a member of the Confederacy that has not drawn congressional districts that provide minority-group voters with the opportunity to elect candidates of their choice, and it is the only state in the nation with a Black population above 10% that has never elected a Black representative to Congress.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, of the state's 3,011,524 residents counted in the 2020 census, 68.5% -- or 2,063,550 -- are white. The census figures show that 16.5% of Arkansans -- or 495,968 -- are Black. In addition, the complaint said, the white population of the state decreased by 109,919, and the Black population increased by 27,258 over the 2010 census.

The complaint accuses the General Assembly of intentionally and systematically targeting and further dispersing the district's Black population by "surgically removing majority Black precincts" and replacing them with Cleburne County, with its Black voting-age population of 0.5% -- 92 people -- of the county's 24,711 residents.

"This is no mistake," the complaint said. "Arkansas's congressional map has long been drawn to thwart the ability of Black voters to elect their candidates of choice."

As an example, the complaint points out that although Pulaski and Jefferson counties are geographically contiguous and both have large Black populations, the two have never been drawn together in the same congressional district. Also, the complaint said, neither county has ever been drawn into eastern and southeastern portions of the state to form a district with other counties that have large Black populations.

According to the 2020 U.S. census count, Pulaski County -- Arkansas' most populous county -- is home to 399,125 people. Of those, 36% -- 143,548 -- are Black and 49.9%, or 199,197, are white. Jefferson County, situated just south of Pulaski County, has 67,260 people, with 56.3% -- 37,835 -- being Black and 37.9%, or 25,478, being white.

The complaint said Green's Quorum Court District 9 and Love's House District 29 were both split across the three districts that now contain parts of Pulaski County, which plaintiffs said makes it more difficult for Green and Love to communicate their constituents' interests to their congressional representatives.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to block the new congressional map and order adoption of a valid map.

The attorney general's office will be tasked with defending the state in the lawsuit, according to Stephanie Sharp, a spokeswoman for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. In a statement sent via text to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Sharp characterized the plaintiffs as "shadowy special interest groups" trying to interfere with the state's elections and divide the state's communities.

"The attorney general will wholeheartedly defend Arkansas law," Sharp said.

Attempts to reach attorneys for the plaintiffs Tuesday evening were unsuccessful.