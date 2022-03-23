Shot rates stalled, CDC says

The inoculation campaign in the United States has sputtered since last summer, and as of Monday about 25% of eligible adults were still not fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates for boosters were even further behind.

Omicron's emergence in late fall pushed federal regulators to expand booster eligibility, and some Americans rushed to get the additional dose. But the booster campaign has stalled, with about half of eligible U.S. adults still not boosted as of Monday, according to the CDC.

People may be even less motivated now than before, as masks come off, restrictions are lifted and the public shifts toward treating the coronavirus as a part of daily life.

"People messaging on behalf of public health agencies need to be more strategic," said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a professor of global health and infectious diseases at Stanford University.

She said that there have been too many mixed messages since vaccines became widely available. Public health communicators, she said, need to be more clear that inoculations can save lives and can help prevent severe disease even in young people.

Warnings of another potential surge, fueled by the new omicron subvariant, BA.2, may have little impact on vaccination rates.

"It is very much slow gains from here on out," said Rupali Limaye, an associate scientist who studies vaccine messaging at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Experts said there should be renewed urgency for people to get vaccinated now as the United States braces for another potential surge, driven by BA.2, which is sweeping through some European countries. Scientists say it does not appear to cause more severe disease than the omicron subvariant BA.1.

In the United States, BA.2 accounted for 23% of new cases from March 6-12, according to the CDC.

"The booster and vaccine is a path back for the country regardless of what happens next with BA.2," Allen said.