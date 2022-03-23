COOKING FOR TWO: Spaghetti carbonara — Speedy, cheesy Roman pasta





Eggs, carbs, cheese and cured meat is a combination I enjoy quite often. Pizza. Breakfast sandwiches. Burritos. Quiche.

The thing is, I had not, until recently, partaken in this magical quartet in one of their more obvious, beloved iterations: spaghetti carbonara.

To my colleagues, this was a fairly shocking admission. But they've recovered from my revelation, at least enough to indulge me in my quest to figure out how to make a great version of this Italian dish that is a particular Roman specialty.

Spaghetti carbonara consists of pasta coated in an egg-and-cheese-based sauce that's enlivened with lots of black pepper and bits of cured meat, which in Italy is typically guanciale, though pancetta is particularly common in other countries.

Pancetta crisping in the pan. (For The Washington Post/Rey Lopez) Part of the beauty of carbonara (beyond its affinity with romance thanks to an appearance in Nora Ephron's semi-autobiographical book, and movie, "Heartburn") is its simplicity. A few ingredients put together in the right way yields a sublime result. The danger? With such minimalism, there isn't much room to hide flaws, as I found out in testing.

Carbonara is one of those dishes best eaten as soon as it's made so that the sauce is warm and glossy and not gloopy and cold. Bonus points if you warm your plates in the oven, assuming they're oven-safe. It's more hoops than I wanted to go through, but you could also choose to mix the pasta in one bowl and have a separate bowl warmed in the oven or with the pasta water you drain off to buy yourself extra time when you're ready to serve.

If you happen to have leftovers, refrigerate them and reheat in a skillet with a little butter and/or olive oil until warmed through and slightly crisped in spots (the crispy bits are what my colleague and carbonara aficionado Olga Massov's family fights over).

Note: This recipe contains lightly cooked eggs, which sometimes contain salmonella bacteria that can cause serious illness.

Spaghetti Carbonara

1 egg PLUS 1 egg yolk, at room temperature

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

2 tablespoons freshly grated pecorino Romano

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 to 4 ounces pancetta, diced (may substitute guanciale or bacon)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons dry white wine

8 ounces dried spaghetti

Fill a large pot with about 3 quarts of water, place over high heat and bring to a boil.

While the water is coming to a boil, prepare the rest of the ingredients. Using the large, shallow bowl you'll be serving the pasta in, combine the whole egg, egg yolk, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino Romano and parsley, if using. Season with a little salt and a generous amount of black pepper. Using a fork, whisk until thoroughly combined but not so much that you beat a lot of air into the mixture.

In a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat, combine the pancetta, olive oil and butter and cook until the pancetta begins to brown but not long enough to make it crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the wine and cook until reduced by half, scraping up any brown bits on the bottom of the pan, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Carefully remove about 1 tablespoon of the rendered fat and add it to the egg mixture to begin to temper the sauce, quickly whisking again with the fork.

When the water comes to a boil, season generously with salt and add the spaghetti; stir until all the strands are submerged. Cook according to the package instructions, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente, or mostly done with just a little bit of bite left.

Toss together the carbonara in the serving bowl and dish out right away. (For The Washington Post/Rey Lopez) When the pasta is almost ready, return the skillet with the pancetta to medium-high heat. When the pasta is done, drain, reserving 1 cup of the water, and transfer it to the serving bowl, tossing vigorously with tongs or stirring with a wooden spoon until thoroughly coated with the egg mixture. Pour half of the pancetta into the bowl, toss again, and add pasta water as needed to achieve your preferred sauce consistency. Add the remaining pancetta without stirring so you have plenty visible on top. Serve immediately.

Makes 2 to 3 servings.

Adapted from "Giuliano Hazan's Thirty Minute Pasta: 100 Quick and Easy Recipes," by Giuliano Hazan (Stewart, Tabori and Chang, 2009)



