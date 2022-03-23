Springdale Fire Department battles 16-unit apartment fire; woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

SPRINGDALE -- The Fire Department on Sunday extinguished a fire affecting 16 apartment units that started in one unit's kitchen, according to a Fire Department report.

Station 1 was dispatched at 5:07 p.m. for the fire in an apartment, unit G, on the second story of Sunset Apartments at 1501 Kirsten St. in Springdale, the report said. The occupant of the unit, Rachel Busch, 71, was taken by a department ambulance to Springdale Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Smoke detectors did deploy, and occupants of all apartment units had evacuated by the time the Fire Department arrived, the report said.

Battalion Chief Tom Pearson was the first to arrive on the scene and called for a second alarm, according to the report. The department deployed 25 personnel and 16 vehicles from five stations. The Fire Department had the fire under control in three hours and spent five hours on the scene, the report said.

After initial attempts to extinguish the fire, flames were showing in the attic of the 16-unit building and started to burn through the roof, according to the report. All units were ordered to evacuate, and Ladder Trucks 6 and 8 streamed water from above into the attic space.

When firefighters returned to the structure, they found the access to the attic blocked by decking, and crews needed chainsaws to gain access, the report said. The attic reignited, a second evacuation was ordered, and the ladder trucks again shot water into the attic space.

When the building was again determined safe, fire crews returned to the attic and extinguished the remaining hot spots, according to the report.

The Fire Department estimated damage at $300,000. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the department.