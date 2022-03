1. Song: "I Want to Hold Your --------"

2. Book and film: "My Left ------"

3. Book and film: "In Cold --------"

4. Book, film, song: "A -------- in the Crowd"

5. Book and film: "Cool ------ Luke"

6. Song: "The First Time Ever I Saw Your ------"

7. Song: "Put Your ------ on My --------"

8. Film and song: "Happy --------"

9. Book: "Bag of --------"

ANSWERS:

1. Hand

2. Foot

3. Blood

4. Face

5. Hand

6. Face

7. Head, Shoulder

8. Feet

9. Bones