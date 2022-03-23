IDEA ALLEY: Trio of copycat recipes meet Tontitown request





Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A request for recipes from Tontitown restaurants is behind this week's column. Tontitown, nestled just west of Springdale in Washington County is famous for its grape festival and Italian restaurants.

The requester was not specific about which recipes or which restaurants.

It should be noted these are all so-called copycat recipes — none has been verified by the restaurants they imitate.

I came across this salad recipe on Pinterest, credited to the Tulsa World. I edited it slightly, scaling the dressing ingredients so that you won't have an excess of garlic vinegar.

Venesian Inn-style Italian Salad

1 cup vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder/granulated garlic, plus more to taste

2 heads lettuce

Salt

2 cups salad oil

Combine the vinegar and garlic powder and let stand for 2 weeks.

Thinly slice the lettuce and sprinkle to taste with salt and garlic powder.

Combine the garlic-vinegar mixture with 2 cups salad oil and mix well.

Add enough of the dressing to saturate the lettuce. Mix thoroughly. You may or may not have any dressing left over.

Makes 6 servings.

■ ■ ■

I found this sauce recipe at GrannyMountain.blogspot.com

The introduction says it "was clipped from an Arkansas newspaper years ago." I tried, but could not find it in the historic newspaper archives, so I don't know which newspaper.

It is said to taste like the sauce at Mama Z's.

A footnote with the recipe reads:

"I think one of the Italian women at Tontitown gave this recipe to Mother Chris years ago. Mrs. Morsani used to make spaghetti for her. Chris would give her the eggs and she would not charge her much. Mrs. E.M. Morsani's daughter, Edna Lou Zulpo (and now her daughters) own Mama Z's in Tontitown, I still buy spaghetti from them. Double recipe and 2 pounds spaghetti will serve about 20 people."

Spaghetti Sauce (Mrs. Arch Featherston)

1 large onion, chopped

1 cup chopped celery

1 pound ground beef

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon oregano

Garlic to taste

1 (4-ounce) can mushrooms

¼ pound parmesan cheese

In heavy pan, brown onion, celery, and meat. Drain. Add tomato sauce and tomato paste, salt, oregano and garlic. Cover and simmer over low heat several hours, stirring frequently. Add cheese and cook until cheese is melted. Serve over cooked spaghetti.

■ ■ ■

"I cut this recipe off the box of handmade pasta we bought in Tontitown over 20 years ago," wrote Lana Walls in 2011. "It tastes just like Venesian Inn's and Mary Maestri's. It's great."

Pozza's Pasta Sauce

3 ribs celery

1 medium yellow onion

3 cloves garlic

Butter

2 pounds lean ground beef

3 (6-ounce) cans tomato paste

3 cups water

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

In a blender or food processor, combine celery, onion and garlic and process to chop fine. In a large pot, melt enough butter to coat over medium heat. Add vegetables and cook 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Add beef and cook, stirring to break it up, until no longer pink. Add tomato paste, water and salt and pepper to taste and cook, uncovered, at a bare simmer for 4 to 5 hours. Or, transfer pot to oven and bake at 225 degrees for 4 hours.

■ ■ ■

Do you have a question about a new-to-you term or ingredient? Have you misplaced a beloved recipe? Tell us what you've been cooking.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



