Trio of separate Little Rock shootings wound teen, two others

Three separate shootings in Little Rock on Monday left three people wounded, including a teenager, authorities said Tuesday.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the stomach Monday afternoon, according to Little Rock police.

Officers responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital shortly before 12:10 p.m. Monday in response to the shooting, according to a police report.

The boy was taken to the emergency room by his parents after the shooting, which happened on Harrison Street, the report states.

The victim's mother told officers that she received a call at 11:30 a.m. from an unknown female, who said that her son had been shot, police said.

According to the report, medical staff members told police that the boy was shot in the stomach, but that his wounds were not considered life-threatening. The teen was lucid and talking prior to surgery, the medical staff told police.

On Monday night, a Little Rock man was shot three times in the back, according to a separate Little Rock police report.

Officers responded to 61 Purdue Circle shortly before 9:40 p.m. after they were notified of a shooting, according to an incident report from police.

Upon arrival, officers noticed 19-year-old Antavius Hubbard sitting in the middle of the street, the report states. Police said he appeared to have been shot three times in the back.

Officers made contact with a woman, who stated her ex-boyfriend, Darrien Williams, had shot Hubbard, according to the report.

The woman told officers she was preparing to take Williams home, when a verbal fight began between the men and Williams retrieved a gun from inside the home, police said. Williams allegedly began waving the gun and got in a gold Chevrolet Malibu, though he was told not to take the vehicle, according to the report.

Hubbard was on the hood of the car when Williams shot him, the report states.

Police said Williams fled the location in an unknown direction, and a broadcast was made for the stolen vehicle. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

About an hour after police responded to Purdue Circle, a separate shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex left a man wounded in the leg, a third report states.

Officers responded to the Terra Vista Apartments, 4804 Terra Vista Circle, just before 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting, according to a police report.

Upon entry to an apartment, officers located 19-year-old Thomas Keene, who was bleeding profusely from his left leg, police said. According to police, a tourniquet was applied to his leg and he was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center.

A witness told officers that he, Keene and two others arrived at the complex and parked to the left of the entrance gate, the report states.

As the group exited the vehicle, they heard gunshots and saw sparks flying, the witness told officers. The witness reportedly saw a gunman standing next to a dark gray Kia by the entrance gate, according to authorities.

Police said the shooter then got into the Kia and fled north on Butler Road.

Daryl Jones, 18, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was grazed on the left forearm by a bullet, according to the report.

Keene was sitting in the rear passenger-side seat and there was a minor in the rear driver's-side seat who was uninjured, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects in the shooting were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.