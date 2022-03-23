Trump lawyers appeal N.Y. subpoena ruling

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump's lawyers say a New York judge abused his discretion with a decision last month requiring the former president to answer questions under oath in a civil investigation into his business practices.

In papers filed Monday in a state appeals court, Trump's lawyers said Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron failed to properly weigh constitutional and ethical concerns that they'd raised about New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation.

Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., want the appellate division of the state's trial court to overturn Engoron's Feb. 17 ruling and invalidate James' subpoenas seeking their testimony.

They detailed their arguments in a 72-page joint brief on Monday, rehashing prior claims that James, a Democrat, had a political vendetta against Trump, a Republican, and forcing the Trumps to testify would violate their constitutional rights because answers could be used against them in a parallel criminal investigation.

The Trumps' lawyers contend that Engoron was wrong to limit the scope of a two-hour hearing prior to his ruling and he didn't have all of the information necessary to make a proper ruling.

James issued a statement in response to the Trumps' court filing Monday. "Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump were ordered by a judge to comply with our investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization's financial dealings," James said. "We will continue to follow the facts without fear or favor."

If Engoron's ruling is upheld, it could force Trump into a tough decision about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.