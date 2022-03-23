Victim in Mosley Street killing identified

Pine Bluff police have identified the victim of a Sunday night homicide at 5511 Mosley St.

Lt. David DeFoor of the Pine Bluff Police Department said the family of Steven Sanson, 42, of Pine Bluff was located and notified of his death Tuesday afternoon.

Johnny Smithwick Jr., 53, of Pine Bluff was arrested Monday night and booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder. He will appear for an initial court hearing this morning, according to a prosecutor.

Officers responded to the Mosley Street location before 11 p.m. Sunday and found Sanson lying in the driveway of this residence. Sanson was pronounced dead by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.