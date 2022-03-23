Young boxers set for event

The last time Pine Bluff's Gloves Not Guns boxing club staged an outdoor fight card, it went rather well, according to the organizer and coach.

"Oh, my God, it was nice, food, fun and festivities," Albert Brewer said, reflecting on the 2019 event. "There were teams from New Mexico, Louisiana and Tennessee. Right now, we're just getting a real good response from teams around Arkansas."

Brewer believes the trophies that Gloves Not Guns typically offers when it hosts an event draws a number of teams.

Boxers as young as 8 will descend on Main Street Pine Bluff for Boxing on Main, at the plaza on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Main, on April 2. The first fight is scheduled for 3 p.m., and admission is free.

It will serve as a prep for the Arkansas State AAU Junior Olympic tournament to be held May 8-9 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, the winners from which will compete at the nationals in July at Wichita, Kan.

"Hopefully, what we're looking for, we get more participation because we're hosting it in Pine Bluff," Brewer said. "We just hadn't had a lot of participation from Junior Olympic teams."

That's because the AAU Junior Olympics is an expensive tournament and coaches don't want to take another team's spot if their qualifiers can't afford to compete there, Brewer surmised.

"They're talking about bringing the regionals to Pine Bluff," Brewer said. "Once again, if they want to do the AAU regional, we'll apply for that."

Brewer is making good on his vision to turn Pine Bluff into a hotbed for the sport with recent Silver Gloves and other tournaments Gloves Not Guns has hosted in the city within the past year. The club in November received a $44,500 grant from the city's Advertising and Planning Commission to go toward establishing tourneys in 2022.

"We just want to continue to grow boxing in Arkansas, and we just want to continue on," Brewer said. "Maybe in the summer and spring, we can do another outdoor boxing event. We'll just get some options. We just want to bring that interest to boxing to Arkansas and especially to Pine Bluff. I just think 2019 was something we had done. We had tried it, and it was going to be a success."