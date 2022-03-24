1 man jailed in Dumas shooting

Police have arrested a man in connection with a Saturday evening shooting at a Dumas car show that killed one person and injured 26 others, according to authorities.

The Arkansas State Police said it arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville after he was released from a Dumas hospital at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. Knight is being held at the Dumas City jail on suspicion of battery and first-degree and aggravated assault, and he will have an initial court hearing today.

Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville died in the shooting that occurred at the parking lot of the old Fred's store on U.S. 65 South during the car show that was organized as part of the three-day Hood-Nic festival in Dumas. The event raises money for youth scholarships and promotes nonviolence.

There was no indication Shaffer played a role in the conflict that led to the shooting, state police Director Col. Bill Bryant said Sunday at a news conference in Dumas.

State police, citing a discrepancy in reports, adjusted the number of total injured people, including the deceased, from 28. Bryant said five of the victims were children, ranging in ages from 19 months to 11 years old.

The investigation remains active, according to state police.