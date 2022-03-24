2 die in car wreck on Interstate 430 in Little Rock

Two women died in a single-car wreck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 430 in Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Fabiana Garcia, 31, of Little Rock, was driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger north at a high speed on I-430 near the Colonel Glenn Road exit shortly before 1 p.m. when the car's rear passenger side tire burst. The report does not state the precise speed at the time of the crash.

The burst tire caused the Avenger to rotate across all lanes and leave the roadway, hitting a tree on the driver's side. The impact killed Garcia and a female passenger who was not identified.

The middle and outside lanes of travel were impacted as a result of the crash, according to an Arkansas Department of Transportation traffic map.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, a state trooper investigating the wreck wrote in the report.