4 indicted in investment fraud scheme

Four men, including one from Fayetteville, have been charged in a $16 million fraud and money laundering scheme, according to a news release from the United States attorney's office for the Western District of Arkansas.

John Nock, 53 of Fayetteville, along with Brian Brittsan, 65, of San Marcos, Calif; Kevin Griffith, 66, of Orem, Utah; and Alexander Ituma, 55, of Lehi, Utah, face charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in an investment fraud scheme from 2013 through 2021 through their firm, The Brittingham Group. The men falsely promised large returns they could not and did not produce, according to the release.

Nock is also charged with money laundering. The defendants made their initial appearances in federal court Wednesday in the Western District of Arkansas.

The indictment was unsealed Wednesday, according to court filings. The case is set for trial May 2 in Fayetteville before District Judge Timothy L. Brooks.