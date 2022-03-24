Area sports roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Bentonville 12, Tallassee, Ala. 1

Connor Taylor was a triple short of hitting for the cycle, and Stephon Gryskiewicz homered to lead Bentonville to a blowout win over Tallassee during Wednesday's game in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Taylor, who finished with four of the Tigers' 12 hits, ignited an eight-run sixth with his second double and capped the outburst with an inside-the-park home run that drove in two runs and ended the game. Gryskiwicz also hit his second home run in as many days with a two-run shot and gave Bentonville (9-2) its run with a fielder's choice.

Taylor's first double drove in Eli McCall and gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the second inning, then he added a single in the fourth.

Hayden Nall had a complete game and threw a three-hitter while striking out 12 for Bentonville. Gryskiewicz and McCall each had two hits for the Tigers.

FS Southside 17, Haleyville, Ala. 7

Four different Southside players hit home runs, and the Mavericks used a 17-hit attack to roll to a victory over Haleyville at Gulf Shores, Ala.

Ty Jones gave Southside (10-4) a 5-2 lead with his two-run home run in the third, then he added an RBI double after Braxton Waller's fourth-inning single snapped a 7-7 tie and gave the Mavericks the lead for good. Zeb Allen ignited an eight-run sixth with a leadoff home run, then Ben Beland added a two-run blast and Kent Carlisle belted a two-run shot.

Jones was a triple short of the cycle and drove in three runs, while Waller also had three of Southside's 15 hits. Allen and Beland added two hits apiece for the Mavericks.

Waller, meanwhile, pitched four innings and picked up the win as he allowed eight hits and struck out six. Ben Cahstain and Noah Brown pitched an inning apiece.

Madison (Tenn.) Goodpasture Christian 6, Van Buren 0

Van Buren could only muster a second-inning single by Connor Brady and suffered a loss to Goodpasture Christian.

Two Cougar pitchers combined to strike out 12 Pointers during the game. Goodpasture Christian, meanwhile, broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the fifth inning and added two more in the seventh.

Devin Gattis allowed four runs on five hits in 4.1 innings of work for Van Buren, while Presley Nichols and Dylan Dudley combined for the final 2.2 innings.

FS Northside 7, Boaz, Ala. 1

Jayden Duggar and Jett Frazier combined on a two-hitter, and Northside exploded for six runs in the fourth inning to knock off Boaz at Gulf Shores, Ala.

Northside (7-7) trailed 1-0 before its outburst. Ky Perkins had a two-run single for the Grizzlies, while Will Rollans, Jayden Darnell and Drew Giacinti each had an RBI hit and Frazier scored on a wild pitch.

Northside scored its final run in the fifth when Rollans' single drove in Eli Calderera, who was a courtesy runner after Frazier had tripled.

Duggar pitched two innings and allowed one hit, then Frazier threw the final five innings and allowed one run on one hit with eight strikeouts.

Clackamas, Ore. 7, Fayetteville 2

Clackamas snapped a 2-2 tie with a run in the fourth inning and went on to defeat Fayetteville, handing the Bulldogs their second loss in Arizona this week.

Fayetteville (5-7) trailed 2-0 after two innings but tied the score in the third with back-to-back RBI singles by Zach Freeman and Parker Wright. Clackamas, however, regained the lead an inning later, then added three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Wright started on the mound and allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits, while Landon Schaefer gave up four runs over three innings of work.

Rogers 10, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain 3

Ty Frakes had three hits and drove in six runs to lead Rogers to a victory over Desert Mountain in a game played at Scottsdale during the Coach Bob Invitational.

Frakes had an RBI single in the first inning as the Mounties (8-2) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, then he added a two-run double in the second and a bases-clearing double in the third to give Rogers a 10-1 lead.

JT Melson and Kade Seldomridge each had three hits in the top of the order for the Mounties, who finished with 15 hits, while Eli Marcotte drove in two more runs.

Ty Anderson allowed one run on two hits through four innings and earned the win, while Austin Perrin and Ashton Chronister combined to throw the final three innings.

Rogers Heritage 8, Bend (Ore.) Summit Storm 1

Bennett Crafton hit a pair of doubles and drove in four runs to lead Heritage past Summit Storm in a game during the Coach Bob Invitational in Phoenix.

Crafton put the War Eagles (8-2) ahead for good with a bases-clearing double in the third, then scored on a passed ball to make it a 4-1 game. He also doubled in the fourth to drive in another run before Heritage added two more runs in the sixth.

That was more enough offense for Tyler Jouett, who threw a complete-game two-hitter and struck out six in a 90-pitch performance.

Arlington Heights (Ill.) Saint Viator 3, Van Buren 1

Van Buren's bats continued to struggle Wednesday as the Pointers managed just three hits in their loss to Saint Viator.

Van Buren (8-3) was hitless until the sixth inning, when Malachi Henry dropped a leadoff bunt single. Presley Nichols hit a single later in the inning, and he scored on Eli Gilreath's double.

Gilreath took the loss as he pitched 5 innings and allowed one run on three hits. Nichols pitched the final two innings in relief.

Baldwin County, Ala. 6, Greenwood 5

Baldwin County rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and defeated Greenwood.

The Bulldogs (4-7) took a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth when Dawson Holt drew a leadoff walk and scored when Jay Wright's ground ball was misplayed.

Braden Skaggs and Holt each had two hits for Greenwood.