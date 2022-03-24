Arkansas pitching to strengths early

NO. 4 ARKANSAS BASEBALL

at Missouri

WHEN 6 p.m. Central on Friday

WHERE Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 16-3, 3-0 SEC; Missouri 12-5, 0-3

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

SHORT HOPS

The Razorbacks will bus to Columbia, Mo., today and hope to get in an evening workout before catching the Arkansas men’s basketball game against No. 1 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. … Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said RHP Issac Bracken (0-0, 4.50) would not be ready by the weekend but possibly by next week in his recovery from a groin injury. … Arkansas OF Jace Bohrofen (.214, 10 RBI) is nearing a return from a shoulder injury but will likely not be included on the 27-man roster for the Missouri series. … Rosters have to be submitted on Friday.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

FRIDAY at Missouri*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Missouri*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY at Missouri*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY UALR, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY UALR, 4 p.m.

* SEC game

FAYETTEVILLE -- Pitching and defense have been keys for the University of Arkansas during a hot start for the first third of the baseball season.

The numbers are stacking up well in both of those departments as the No. 4 Razorbacks (16-3, 3-0 SEC) prepare for their first conference road series at Missouri (12-5, 0-3) on Friday.

The Razorbacks lead the SEC and rank fifth nationally with a .987 fielding percentage after an error-free weekend during a sweep of Kentucky in last week's conference opener.

Arkansas ranks third in the conference and 13th in the country with a 2.95 earned run average, behind only Tennessee (1.93) and Vanderbilt (2.11) in the SEC.

In the Razorbacks' only losses, their opponents have scored 3, 5 and 7 runs, respectively, by Illinois State, Nebraska and Southeastern Louisiana.

The Razorbacks have gotten good mileage from the starting trio of right-handers Connor Noland (3-1, 3.07 ERA) and Jaxon Wiggins (3-0, 3.38) and left-hander Hagen Smith (4-1, 3.08).

All three of the weekend starters are at 26-plus innings pitched, an average of better than 5 innings per start. The three have combined for 12 decisions in 15 opportunities, a higher rate than Arkansas starters last year.

Noland leads the club with 38 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings, and both Smith (32 in 26 1/3 innings) and Wiggins (29 in 26 2/3) average more than a strikeout per inning.

Noland has pitched 5-plus innings in every start this year. Smith and Wiggins have had one short outing each, with Smith's coming in a 5-0 loss to Nebraska, and Wiggins' in a 10-8 win over Illinois-Chicago in which the Hogs rallied from a 6-2 deficit after four innings.

"I don't think it surprises me," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of the performances of Smith and Wiggins, who have started behind Noland each weekend.

"Our pitchers prepare and they prepare hard. The starters know when they get the ball that's their time that week. They're all throwing strikes."

Wiggins had trouble getting hitters off his impressive fastball last season because of inconsistencies with his breaking pitches, which led to some short outings, but he's shored that up with a stronger repertoire as a sophomore.

"I think we've seen the development in Wiggins, throwing a lot more strikes, his breaking ball's good, change-up's good," Van Horn said. "Hagen usually fills it up. He may go through a 7- or 8-pitch period there where he scatters it."

When that has happened, pitching coach Matt Hobbs generally makes a mound visit to get the freshman re-centered.

"Coach [Hobbs] has talked to him a little bit, calmed him down, slowed him down, and he's usually bounced right back. Then Connor has always been a strike thrower. His stuff's good. It doesn't really surprise me. That's one reason they're starting because they've shown they're going to fill up the zone and attack and they've all done it."

The consistent length of the Arkansas starters has allowed the Razorbacks to be selective with relievers. Senior Zebulon Vermillion (1-0, 0.00 ERA in 9 IP, 1 save), a six-game starter last year, pitched a season-high three innings in a 9-3 win over Kentucky in the second game of last weekend's series. Vermillion hasn't allowed a hit but has issued 6 walks and struck out 13 in 9 innings.

"I think what you saw the other day is what we plan on using him as," Van Horn said of Vermillion. "A guy that can come in to bridge it, tough situation, stay in there a few innings. He could close for us if we needed him for an inning or two. ... He could be a spot starter if we needed him. But we like him toward the back of the game."

Van Horn said the staff is showing depth between the starters and an array of potential closers that include Vermilion, Brady Tygart (1-0, 2.35, 2 saves), Evan Taylor (1-0, 2.35), Kole Ramage (0-1, 4.76, 3 saves) and others.

"Overall depth, we have confidence in a lot of guys, with Taylor stepping up this year," Van Horn said before also referencing Ramage, Zack Morris (1-0, 0.00), Elijah Trest (0-0, 2.70) and freshman Nick Griffin (0-0, 3.38).

"I mean there's more guys in there. But Tygart showed the other day he could handle the pressure of finishing up the game against a good lineup."