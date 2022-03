Little Rock, 1906: This young man, named Stark, mailed his photo to Ohio, writing, "I thought I would send you my postcard as you have been asking me for my picture. ... I heard that (??) Cook got killed by a street car. You know the fellow I mean. He yoused to play left field for the Wapak Reds." The card went to Wapakoneta, Ohio.

