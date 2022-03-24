Arkansas retirement system chief will leave post for Walmart Inc. job

The executive director of the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, Duncan Baird, said Thursday that he is departing, effective April 8, to be a senior manager of benefit services at Walmart.

Baird, who has been at the helm of the public employees retirement system since April 2019, said he will be part of the team administering Walmart's 401(k) plan in his new job.

The public employees retirement system is state government's second largest retirement system, with more than $12 billion in investments and more than 80,000 working and retired members.

Baird said Thursday in an interview that "I am very excited about the new opportunity, but I will miss being with APERS and working with our members and our staff."

He said he wasn't looking for another job, but the Walmart position was an unique opportunity to learn more in his career and continue to serve people.

Prior to working for the public employees retirement system, Baird, 42, served as the state's budget director for four years. He was a Republican state representative from Lowell from 2009-2015 and a co-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee the last two of those years.

Board Vice Chairman Larry Walther, who is secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration, said Thursday that he'd worked closely with Baird during Baird's time in state government.

"He embodies professionalism and consistently brings innovative solutions to complex issues," Walther said in a written statement. "His leadership at APERS will continue to benefit the state and its employees for years to come. I am grateful to call him a friend and colleague and wish him the best in this new opportunity.”