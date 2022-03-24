Artists selected for mural along Archibald Yell Boulevard in Fayetteville

Web watch

For more information on the Archibald Yell Boulevard murals project, go to:

https://bit.ly/fayaymurals

FAYETTEVILLE -- Images of some of the Fayetteville's natural scenery will greet people as they drive up Archibald Yell Boulevard, and a rollerskating elk and his animal friends will escort them down the hill.

The city's Arts Council last week selected a pair of artists to paint two murals at the southern and northern ends of the retaining wall along Archibald Yell. Jeremy Navarette of Springdale will paint the longer end at the southern portion of the wall, about 408 square feet. Austin Floyd of Fayetteville will paint the shorter end at the top of the wall, about 108 square feet.

The council, an advisory panel made up of artists who live in the city, selected Navarette and Floyd among four finalists who submitted sketches for consideration. Other finalists were Colleen D'Antoni and Hannah Lloyd-Jones, both of Fayetteville. Each finalist was paid $500 to submit sketches.

The panel selected the finalists from about 20 applicants. The theme for the project was "experience the adventure of Fayetteville."

Navarette will be paid $14,200 for his work on the larger mural. Floyd will be paid $3,800 for the smaller mural. Money is coming from the city's sales tax capital improvement fund.

Navarette's piece depicts images of nature atop and beneath sharp angles representing the Razorback Greenway, leading the eye north along the wall. Flowers, fireflies, a biplane, a couple walking a dog near Lake Fayetteville at sunset, a bicyclist heading up a hill and a cardinal are among the images.

The images have personal significance to him, but he hopes onlookers will recall their own experiences when seeing the piece, he said. The cardinal, for example, was his grandmother's favorite bird. He and his wife took walks at Lake Fayetteville when they moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2019. He has family in the area and would see fireflies when visiting as a youth, finding them somewhat magical.

"My aim at the design was something that everybody could relate to, regardless of who you are or where you're from or what you're into," Navarette said.

Members of the arts council praised Navarette's piece for its use of white space, its sophisticated look and the way it leads the eye into town.

Floyd's piece includes cartoon-like animals native to Northwest Arkansas using various means of transportation. An American elk rides two pairs of roller skates. A brown bear pulls her cub in a wagon with her bicycle. A fox zips along in a motorized scooter. Squirrels skateboard with a kite. Various birds soar above with flying squirrels.

Floyd said he wanted to keep the piece lighthearted while also serving an educational role. He said he might put a key labeling the different animals atop the wall, giving pedestrians something to discover.

Floyd described himself as an active person who likes to bike and run and who also has a passion for wildlife biology. The animals represent inclusion, he said.

"There is a deeper message behind it, but it's in a playful, lighthearted way," he said. "I feel like one of the central themes of Fayetteville is inclusion and everyone having a good time. I was representing that with the different animals of the area."

The arts council liked the way the piece could integrate with the existing painting of the Fayetteville High School bulldog at the wall's northern end. School officials expressed some interest in having the mascot touched up while the artists work on their pieces, said Alison Jumper, the city's director of parks, natural resources and cultural affairs.

The artists are scheduled to begin work April 11 and finish by May 16. Jumper said the schedule may slide by a week or so either way depending on weather.

A digital sketch for the larger mural on the retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard in Fayetteville from Jeremy Navarette of Springdale uses fireflies, a cardinal, flowers and water to depict nature and uses examples of Navarette's own experiences to convey a sense of the outdoors in the city. (Courtesy/Jeremy Navarette)



Digital sketches from Jeremy Navarette (top) of Springdale and Austin Floyd of Fayetteville show proposed murals for the retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard in Fayetteville. The city's arts council selected the pieces among four finalists. (Courtesy/Jeremy Navarette and Austin Floyd)

