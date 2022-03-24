Authorities make first arrest connected with Dumas shooting

The man arrested in connection with a shootout in Dumas that left one person dead and 26 wounded appeared in court for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The Arkansas State Police arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with Saturday's shooting. Authorities charged Knight with first-degree battery and aggravated assault.

Knight was released from a Dumas hospital at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to state police. A Dumas district judge set Knight's bail at $100,000, according to state police.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the state police, said investigators are "questioning other individuals who may become persons of interest in the case or suspects."

Before Knight's arrest, Dumas police had arrested a man after the shooting on "unrelated charges." A spokesman for the state police said "it would be inappropriate" for investigators to connect the unarmed man to the shooting. The man has since been released on bond, Sadler said.

The shooting took place at 6:50 p.m. Saturday night at Fred's Store, 611 U.S. 65 South, during a community car show in Dumas. The car show was a part of the annual Hood-Nic, or community picnic, a weekend-long event that raises money for school supplies and scholarships.

"The bottom line on this is, just two individuals got in a gunfight," state police Director Bill Bryant said during a news conference in Dumas on Sunday. "There was no mass shooting intended on this."

Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville died at a hospital in Dumas. Investigators do not believe that he took part in the shooting, Bryant said.

Five of those injured were children ages 11, 9, 8, 23 months and 19 months. They were transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and later released, according to state police.

Police and firefighters were on hand when the shootout started, quickly moving the wounded into ambulances, witnesses said.

First responders transported the victims to Delta Memorial Hospital in Dumas. Some victims were transported from the scene by helicopter to hospitals in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

Hood-Nic, billed as a family-friendly weekend with a parade, live music, motivational speakers and the car show, is an attraction for the Delta town of more than 4,000 people.

"With [27 people] shot, it is shocking," said Dumas Mayor Flora Simon. "It is the first time anything like this has occurred in Dumas that I know of."

HolleyGoodMusic, a Dallas-based music group that originates from Dumas, will headline a community event Saturday "to do something to bring some light to our community," Marcus Holley wrote on Facebook.

The shooting had shocked the small farming community that was suddenly thrust into the national spotlight.

"Our community is a loving community," said Marcus Croom, an anti-violence activist from Dumas. "It is not a community of hatred. We've been together a long time -- everybody in our community -- everybody knows everybody."

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, more than 30 people gathered for a prayer vigil expressing empathy for both the victims and the perpetrators.

Pastor James H. Spinks, a pastor from Dumas, asked that his hometown not be defined by the shooting.

"We pray for God when the story gets out, let it be one that Dumas is standing firm in love, that Dumas is standing firm in unity," he said.