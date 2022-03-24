Bail set at $750,000 for suspect in Sanson killing

A Jefferson County district judge Wednesday set bail at $750,000 secured for a Pine Bluff man accused of killing Steven Sanson in the Dollarway section of town Sunday night.

Judge Kim Bridgforth found probable cause for Johnny Smithwick Jr., 53, to be charged with first-degree murder. Smithwick has an extensive criminal history, having been charged in 25 different cases since 1986, according to court records.

According to a police affidavit read by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Mircha King, officers were called to a residence at 5511 Mosley St. at approximately 10:50 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. The victim, who was later identified as Sanson, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:37 p.m.

Witnesses told the affiant that they saw Sanson and Smithwick arguing over a moped, King read. Sanson began to swing at Smithwick, who then shot Sanson, according to the affidavit. Smithwick held a black handgun in his right hand and drove off in a pickup, the affidavit said.

Smithwick was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Dub Brassell Detention Center.

After hearing the allegations against Smithwick, Bridgforth informed the suspect that prosecutors had charged him with theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Versa valued between $5,000 and $25,000, in a separate incident on August 14. Circuit Judge Jodi Raines Dennis signed a warrant for Smithwick's arrest in that matter and set bail at $25,000.

Smithwick also is accused of violating terms of his parole while serving a sentence in state prison, according to Bridgforth.

A public attorney will be appointed for Smithwick, whose next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.