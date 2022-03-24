Benefits With Friends: Brunch boosts women’s success

Success Stories Brunch

Who: Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas

What: The brunch will include remarks from one of the nonprofit organization’s Success Ambassadors.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 7

Where: Mount Sequoyah’s Bailey Center in Fayetteville

Tickets: Admission is free but guests will have an opportunity make a donation

Information: (479) 877-6910 or email northwestarkansas@dressforsuccess.org

The Success Stories Brunch to benefit Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas makes a return April 7 at the Mount Sequoyah's Bailey Center in Fayetteville.

The group's mission states: "We empower women toward economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and programs to thrive."

The nonprofit organization outfits unemployed or underemployed women when they obtain job interviews. The women work with an image consultant at the Dress for Success boutique, then are outfitted with a suit and accessories from the boutique's stock of donated, gently used women's business and business-casual attire, shoes, belts, purses and jewelry. Women also are able to select a few outfits to get them through the first couple of weeks of work once they secure the job.

Tracy Lieberman, board vice chairwoman, says the brunch will feature remarks from Arie Rye, one of the group's Success Ambassadors, and from her mentor, Amy Sorrell.

Success Ambassadors are "women who have come through the program and done well and volunteer to share their stories with the community."

The Dress for Success boutique in Rogers has been in operation since 2013 and opened a Fayetteville location at the St. James Outreach Center in 2021.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com