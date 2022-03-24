‘Black box’ said to be found at site of plane crash in China

WUZHOU, China -- Investigators have found what they believe to be the cockpit voice recorder in the wreckage of a China Eastern flight that crashed in the country's south with 132 people on board, a Chinese aviation official said Wednesday.

The outer casing of one of the two "black boxes" aboard the plane and its storage component both were damaged, but the unit is "relatively intact," Zhu Tao, director of the Office of Aviation Safety at the Civil Aviation Authority of China, told reporters.

The recorder will be sent to Beijing for decoding and analysis, Zhu said. How long that will take depends on the degree of damage to the unit, he said.

"This will provide important evidence as to the cause of the accident," he said. Investigators will next "continue to go all-out to find the flight data recorder to provide even more comprehensive data support to reconstruct the entire incident," he said.

Recovering the so-called black boxes is considered key to figuring out what caused the crash. They're typically located in the tail area, where they're less likely to be damaged in a crash.

The search for clues into why the jetliner dove suddenly and crashed into a mountain in southern China on Monday afternoon had to be temporarily suspended earlier Wednesday as rain slickened the debris field and filled the red-dirt gash formed by the plane's fiery impact.

Wallets and identity and bank cards have been found, and human remains were also recovered Wednesday, Zheng Xi, head of the fire and rescue service in the Guangxi autonomous region where the plane crashed, told reporters.

"With the rain, visibility has been poor, introducing a certain degree of difficulty into the rescue operation," Zheng said.

Searchers are using hand tools, including metal detectors, along with drones and sniffer dogs under rainy conditions to comb the heavily forested slopes. Crews also worked to pump water from the pit created when the plane hit the ground.

The flight data recorder captures information about the plane's airspeed, altitude, direction up or down, pilot actions, and performance of all key systems.

"It's invaluable information, especially since this crew apparently failed to communicate [with air traffic controllers] on their way down," said John Goglia, a former member of the U.S. crash investigator, the National Transportation Safety Board. "I hope they get good voice on that recorder, because that will tell us exactly what was going on in the cockpit."

Officials said members of the air crew were healthy, the aircraft had a clean maintenance record, the weather had been good during the flight and the pilots had been in regular communication with air traffic controllers prior to going into a dive.

China Eastern Flight 5735 was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew from Kunming in Yunnan province to Guangzhou, an industrial center on China's southeastern coast, when it crashed Monday afternoon outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region. All 132 people on board are presumed killed.

An air-traffic controller tried to contact the pilots several times after seeing the plane's altitude drop sharply, but got no reply, Tao said on Tuesday.

Information for this article was contributed by Yu Bing, Caroline Chen, Chen Si, Olivia Zhang and David Koenig of The Associated Press.