The world in brief: Nigerian to make 6th bid for presidency









Nigerian to make 6th bid for presidency

ABUJA, Nigeria -- Nigeria's former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced he will run for president in the 2023 election, promising to "rescue" Africa's most populous country, which he said has been "left behind" by the continent and the world.

Speaking to supporters in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, Abubakar said he is "the unifier that is coming to bound the broken union" of a nation deeply divided along religious and ethnic lines.

The 75-year-old business mogul was the West African nation's vice president from 1999 to 2007 . This is the sixth time he has run for president.

His most recent attempt was in 2019 when he lost to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. Abubakar's Peoples Democratic Party garnered 41% of the vote coming in second to Buhari's All Progressives Congress party which took 55% of the votes cast.

"This time around is different, our journey will not end at the poll. We will get to work and rescue Nigeria," Abubakar said to cheers.

Car bomb kills military official in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen -- A car bomb rocked Yemen's southern city of Aden on Wednesday, killing a senior military official and at least four others, officials said.

The bombing targeted the convoy of Maj. Gen. Thabet Jawas, commander of the Al-Anad Axis in southern Yemen, said the officials.

Jawas was driving to his home in Aden after he attended the funeral of a relative in Laj province when the attack happened. A parked car exploded as his convoy passed near a fuel supply facility, the officials said.

The dead included Jawas, three guards and one of his relatives, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Images from the scene showed fire with charred bodies on the ground.

Aden has been the seat of the internationally recognized government since the Houthi rebels seized the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The coastal city, however, has been hit by several explosions in past years, which were blamed on local affiliates of al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups.

Kosovo criticized for stance on Serb vote

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- The United States and four European countries on Wednesday criticized Kosovo's rejection of their "constructive proposal" for allowing the Balkan nation's ethnic Serb minority to vote in neighboring Serbia's April 3 election.

In a joint statement, the U.S., France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom said they had spent months "intensely engaged" with Kosovo and Serbia "to find a pragmatic solution" for the participation of ethnic Serb citizens of Kosovo in the election.

"We acknowledge that it is the Kosovo government's prerogative to decide whether or not to permit facilitation of voting in another country's elections," read the statement from the five Western nations. "With this decision, Kosovo's government failed to demonstrate its commitment to the principle of protecting the civil and political rights of all its citizens, including of members of minority groups."

Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti, said his Cabinet has not decided against facilitating voting in Serbia's election, but he insisted the two countries first need to have a preliminary agreement on the issue.

In previous Serbian elections, ethnic Serbs in Kosovo voted there under monitoring by international observers.

Details of the recent Western mediation efforts were not clear, but Kurti said an agreement between his government and Serbia's could not be reached simply with an exchange of letters from their representatives at EU-supported talks to normalize ties between the two countries.

"We have expected a normal exchange of letters, their request on our stand, and that has not occurred," Kurti said. "I believe that the agreement should be reached through an exchange of letters between the government of Kosovo and the government of Serbia."

Military part of Pakistani celebration

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistanis on Wednesday celebrated their National Day with a military parade in the capital, Islamabad, showcasing this Islamic nation's army units and high-tech weaponry.

On display were short-, medium- and long-range missiles; tanks; fighter jets; and other hardware.

Troops marched past a stand, saluting President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and other officials.

The parade was also witnessed by foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Countries who are attending a conference in Islamabad. Thousands of people chanted "Long Live Pakistan" as air force jets flew over, showing off the country's air power as paratroopers jumped from helicopters.

Pakistan celebrates the National Day to commemorate March 23, 1940. On that day the Muslim leadership in the eastern city of Lahore demanded independence from British rule.

In his speech, President Alvi called for making the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation more effective by forming unity among Muslim countries. He said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country. "We will never make any compromise on our sovereignty," he said.









Pakistani air force jets take part in an aerobatic performance Wednesday during a military parade in Islamabad to mark Pakistan National Day. (AP/Anjum Naveed)





