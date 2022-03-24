LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Casting Crowns, Messengers to play in NLR

Casting Crowns, one of Contemporary Christian music's most popular bands, along with opening acts We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor, perform at 7 p.m. today at Simmons Bank Arena, East Broadway and I-30, North Little Rock. Tickets range from $19.75-$89.75, available at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.
◼️ Saliva, with opening act DeFrance, performs at 8 p.m. today ($17); Mustache the Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($17) and Between the Buried and Me, with opening act Car Bomb, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($25-$45) at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com.
◼️ The Pink Stones and Teddy & The Rough Riders perform at 7 p.m. today ($10); Joshua Asante performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($10); The Amy Garland Band perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10) and The Josh Parks Band performs at 5 p.m. Sunday ($5) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.
◼️ Glowdiac Aries, along with DJ Raquel, JJ Wilson, Doug Kramer and Pineapplebeatz perform at 9 p.m. today ($12); Wade Bowen, along with opener Hayefield, performs at 8:15 p.m. Friday ($20) and Indie Music Night will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday ($15) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.
◼️ Tragikly White performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($12 reserved; standing room $10 advance; $12 day of show) and Velvetina's Little Burlesque Show performs at 8:30 p.m. Sunday ($15; $10 SRO) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.
◼️ Skreaming Skeletons perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($10); Illusionaut, Skull Family and The Pop Ritual perform at 7 p.m. Saturday ($10) and Kharma, Dare, Second Life and Condemn perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday ($12) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.
◼️ The Reminders (soul-roots duo Big Samir and Aja Black) perform at 7:30 p.m. today ($30) as part of the Acansa Arts Festival at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, (501) 663-2287; acansa.org.
◼️ Louis Fouche performs on saxophone as part of the Acansa Arts Festival's Charlotte Gadberry Award presentation honoring Garbo Hearne and Dr. Archie Hearne at 7:30 p.m. Friday ($125) at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 663-2287; acansa.org.
◼️ Zach McKenzie performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Fassler's Hall Stars, featuring Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com.
◼️ DeFrance performs at 11 p.m. Friday and The GMG Band performs at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9990.
◼️ Brian Ramsey performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Trey Johnson performs from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.
◼️ A traditional Irish session will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com.
◼️ Bree Ogden performs from 8-11 p.m. today; Sean Fresh performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and DJ Doug Kramer performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; Ogden also performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday; DJ Special K performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday; DJ Story Karaoke performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and Ben & Doug perform from 8 -11 p.m. Wednesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.
◼️ Scott Clay performs at 8 p.m. Monday and Shane Thornton performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.
◼️ Jet 420 performs at 9 p.m. Friday and DG/VJ G Force performs at 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.
◼️ Jason Lee Hale performs from 7-9 Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrowbeer.com.
◼️ Charlotte Taylor performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Pamela Hopkins performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.
MAUMELLE
Mama Tryde performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Slipknot, along with opening acts In the Moment and Wage War, perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets range from $39.50 to $139.50. (See story here.)
◼️ Eric Church brings his in-the-round "Gather Again Tour" at 8 p.m. Saturday to Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets range from $39-$169.
◼️ Alabama, along with opening act Tracy Lawrence, performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at Simmons Bank Arena, in a concert that was re-scheduled from Feb. 11 after members of the band's team tested positive for covid-19. Tickets range from $35 to $129.50.
◼️ Coyote Claw performs for a Craft Beer Fest "after party" from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday ($7) and Whoa Dakota with Dylan Earl performs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday ($10) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.
SHERWOOD
Softspoken, Heldtight and At Hand perform at 7 p.m. today at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.
BENTON
A Civil Servant performs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.
◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.
CABOT
Lost & Found performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Haden Drive, Cabot, (501) 982-0444.
CAMDEN
Brody McKinney performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.
CONWAY
Whiskey Halo performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Get Off My Lawn performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.
◼️ K&S performs at 8 p.m. Monday and Jocko performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.
◼️ Linam & Gander performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.
◼️ The Muddlestuds perform at 9 p.m. Friday and The Shotgun Billys perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, Conway, (501) 205-0576.
EL DORADO
Dillon Cate performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and 3 Evergreen performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.
◼️ Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mad Amphitheater, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets range from $44 to $129. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.
EUREKA SPRINGS
Sad Daddy performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs, (479) 363-6755.
FAYETTEVILLE
Bootleg Royale, with opening acts Honey Collective & Stunna, performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($10); Buddy Shute & The Motivators performs for happy hour at 6 p.m. Friday ($7) and Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, with Rachel Ammons, perform at 9:15 p.m. Friday ($10 advance; $12 at the door); Forgotten Space performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($20); Bones of the Earth, with Mud Long and TV Preacher, perform at 7 p.m. Sunday; and 10 Years, with Black Map and Vrsty, perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday ($15 advance, $20 day of show) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, (479) 442-4226; georgesmajesticlounge.com.
◼️ Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.
FORT SMITH
Laine Hardy performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($20-$39) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith, (479) 222-616; templelive.com.
◼️ Chris Colston, along with opening act Joint Custody, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($12-$15) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.
HOT SPRINGS
Sad Daddy performs an album release show at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Whittington Place, 301 Whittington Ave., Hot Springs, ($10). The band is releasing "Way Up in the Hills." (512) 699-2331; whittingtonplace.com.
◼️ Dreams — Fleetwood Mac tribute show will be held at 8 p.m. today at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Sedated, a Ramones tribute band, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10 advance, $20 at the door), (501) 463-4463.
◼️ The Big Dam Horns perform from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday; Highway 124 performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday; and Tommy Mars performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.
◼️ Chris Johns & The Porter Crews Show perform at 6 p.m. today at Rolando's, 210 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 318-6054; rolandosrestaurant.com.
◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 5-9 p.m. today and from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oreo Blue performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and Grand Funk Railroad performs at 7 p.m. Saturday ($35-$55) in the Event Center; and Rockey Jones performs from 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.
◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the Fountain Room at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa and at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com; and from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at The Inside Track Grill & Sports Lounge in the Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave., (855) 516-1092.
◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an open mic/jam night from 7-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
Rich Jones performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Bad Habit performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.
MAGNOLIA
Chris Loggins performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Andy Whitten performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.
MENA
Singer-songwriter Townsend performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ouachitas Coffee Roasters, 821 Mena St., Mena, (479) 234-7305.
MORRILTON
Thorn performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St., Morrilton. Admission is $5. (501) 354-8937.
POSTPONEMENTS
The Gin Blossoms, who were scheduled to perform March 12 at The Hall in Little Rock, have re-scheduled the show for Oct. 29.
◼️ Asleep at the Wheel, which had been scheduled to perform Oct. 28 at the UA-PTC CHARTS in North Little Rock, has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 5. Tickets range from $20 to $75, available at uaptc.universitytickets.com.
TICKETS
James Taylor performs at 8 p.m. July 15 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers and tickets, $55-$169.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or at the Walmart AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices.
◼️ Willie Nelson & Family, along with Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & the Dukes and Alison Russell perform in the Outlaw Music Festival July 1 at the Walmart AMP and tickets, $39.50-$135.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
◼️ Dierks Bentley performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Walmart AMP, and tickets, $29.50-$99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.