LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Casting Crowns, Messengers to play in NLR

Casting Crowns, one of Contemporary Christian music's most popular bands, along with opening acts We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor, perform at 7 p.m. today at Simmons Bank Arena, East Broadway and I-30, North Little Rock. Tickets range from $19.75-$89.75, available at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

◼️ Saliva, with opening act DeFrance, performs at 8 p.m. today ($17); Mustache the Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($17) and Between the Buried and Me, with opening act Car Bomb, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($25-$45) at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com.

◼️ The Pink Stones and Teddy & The Rough Riders perform at 7 p.m. today ($10); Joshua Asante performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($10); The Amy Garland Band perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10) and The Josh Parks Band performs at 5 p.m. Sunday ($5) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Glowdiac Aries, along with DJ Raquel, JJ Wilson, Doug Kramer and Pineapplebeatz perform at 9 p.m. today ($12); Wade Bowen, along with opener Hayefield, performs at 8:15 p.m. Friday ($20) and Indie Music Night will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday ($15) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Tragikly White performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($12 reserved; standing room $10 advance; $12 day of show) and Velvetina's Little Burlesque Show performs at 8:30 p.m. Sunday ($15; $10 SRO) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Skreaming Skeletons perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($10); Illusionaut, Skull Family and The Pop Ritual perform at 7 p.m. Saturday ($10) and Kharma, Dare, Second Life and Condemn perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday ($12) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ The Reminders (soul-roots duo Big Samir and Aja Black) perform at 7:30 p.m. today ($30) as part of the Acansa Arts Festival at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, (501) 663-2287; acansa.org.

◼️ Louis Fouche performs on saxophone as part of the Acansa Arts Festival's Charlotte Gadberry Award presentation honoring Garbo Hearne and Dr. Archie Hearne at 7:30 p.m. Friday ($125) at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 663-2287; acansa.org.

◼️ Zach McKenzie performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Fassler's Hall Stars, featuring Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ DeFrance performs at 11 p.m. Friday and The GMG Band performs at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9990.

◼️ Brian Ramsey performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Trey Johnson performs from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ A traditional Irish session will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com.

◼️ Bree Ogden performs from 8-11 p.m. today; Sean Fresh performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and DJ Doug Kramer performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; Ogden also performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday; DJ Special K performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday; DJ Story Karaoke performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and Ben & Doug perform from 8 -11 p.m. Wednesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Scott Clay performs at 8 p.m. Monday and Shane Thornton performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jet 420 performs at 9 p.m. Friday and DG/VJ G Force performs at 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Jason Lee Hale performs from 7-9 Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Charlotte Taylor performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Pamela Hopkins performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

MAUMELLE

Mama Tryde performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Slipknot, along with opening acts In the Moment and Wage War, perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets range from $39.50 to $139.50. (See story here.)

◼️ Eric Church brings his in-the-round "Gather Again Tour" at 8 p.m. Saturday to Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets range from $39-$169.

◼️ Alabama, along with opening act Tracy Lawrence, performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at Simmons Bank Arena, in a concert that was re-scheduled from Feb. 11 after members of the band's team tested positive for covid-19. Tickets range from $35 to $129.50.

◼️ Coyote Claw performs for a Craft Beer Fest "after party" from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday ($7) and Whoa Dakota with Dylan Earl performs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday ($10) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

SHERWOOD

Softspoken, Heldtight and At Hand perform at 7 p.m. today at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

BENTON

A Civil Servant performs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

Lost & Found performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Haden Drive, Cabot, (501) 982-0444.

CAMDEN

Brody McKinney performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Whiskey Halo performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Get Off My Lawn performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ K&S performs at 8 p.m. Monday and Jocko performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ Linam & Gander performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ The Muddlestuds perform at 9 p.m. Friday and The Shotgun Billys perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

Dillon Cate performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and 3 Evergreen performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

◼️ Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mad Amphitheater, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets range from $44 to $129. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

Sad Daddy performs Friday at The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge in Eureka Springs. On Sunday, the band plays an album release show for “Way Up in the Hills,” at Whittington Place in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

EUREKA SPRINGS

Sad Daddy performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs, (479) 363-6755.

FAYETTEVILLE

Bootleg Royale, with opening acts Honey Collective & Stunna, performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($10); Buddy Shute & The Motivators performs for happy hour at 6 p.m. Friday ($7) and Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, with Rachel Ammons, perform at 9:15 p.m. Friday ($10 advance; $12 at the door); Forgotten Space performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($20); Bones of the Earth, with Mud Long and TV Preacher, perform at 7 p.m. Sunday; and 10 Years, with Black Map and Vrsty, perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday ($15 advance, $20 day of show) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, (479) 442-4226; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

◼️ Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

FORT SMITH

Laine Hardy performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($20-$39) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith, (479) 222-616; templelive.com.

◼️ Chris Colston, along with opening act Joint Custody, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($12-$15) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Sad Daddy performs an album release show at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Whittington Place, 301 Whittington Ave., Hot Springs, ($10). The band is releasing "Way Up in the Hills." (512) 699-2331; whittingtonplace.com.

◼️ Dreams — Fleetwood Mac tribute show will be held at 8 p.m. today at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Sedated, a Ramones tribute band, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10 advance, $20 at the door), (501) 463-4463.

◼️ The Big Dam Horns perform from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday; Highway 124 performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday; and Tommy Mars performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Chris Johns & The Porter Crews Show perform at 6 p.m. today at Rolando's, 210 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 318-6054; rolandosrestaurant.com.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 5-9 p.m. today and from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oreo Blue performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and Grand Funk Railroad performs at 7 p.m. Saturday ($35-$55) in the Event Center; and Rockey Jones performs from 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the Fountain Room at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa and at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com; and from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at The Inside Track Grill & Sports Lounge in the Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave., (855) 516-1092.

◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an open mic/jam night from 7-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Rich Jones performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Bad Habit performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Chris Loggins performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Andy Whitten performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MENA

Singer-songwriter Townsend performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ouachitas Coffee Roasters, 821 Mena St., Mena, (479) 234-7305.

MORRILTON

Thorn performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St., Morrilton. Admission is $5. (501) 354-8937.

POSTPONEMENTS

The Gin Blossoms, who were scheduled to perform March 12 at The Hall in Little Rock, have re-scheduled the show for Oct. 29.

◼️ Asleep at the Wheel, which had been scheduled to perform Oct. 28 at the UA-PTC CHARTS in North Little Rock, has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 5. Tickets range from $20 to $75, available at uaptc.universitytickets.com.

TICKETS

James Taylor performs at 8 p.m. July 15 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers and tickets, $55-$169.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or at the Walmart AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices.

◼️ Willie Nelson & Family, along with Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & the Dukes and Alison Russell perform in the Outlaw Music Festival July 1 at the Walmart AMP and tickets, $39.50-$135.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Dierks Bentley performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Walmart AMP, and tickets, $29.50-$99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.