Community Briefs 3-24-22

Space available for Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business Expo 2022 on Thursday, May 5, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"Because the 2021 event was postponed due to Covid-19, three fourths of the booths are already sold and limited spots are available," according to the Chamber newsletter.

However, interested exhibitors may still rent available space.

The event will begin with the Business Expo Breakfast May 5 at the Convention Center Banquet Hall. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. and the program will be held from 8-9 a.m. with keynote speaker Chris Robinson, athletic director at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The Business Expo Trade Show featuring various exhibitors begins with the VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. The general public may attend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Breakfast tickets are $20 each or $250 to sponsor a table. The trade show exhibitor booth rate is $250 for members and $360 for non-members.

For breakfast tickets, sponsorships, or for more details call Chamber Director Jennifer Kline at (870) 535-0110 or email jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Assistant police chief to speak at youth event

Pine Bluff Assistant Police Chief Kelven Hadley will be the guest speaker for a youth program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St.

Hadley is a 27-year veteran of the police department and a member of the Open Door Church. He is married to Gwen Hadley and the father of K.J. and Hannah Hadley, according to a news release.

The public is invited to attend the in-person program, according to Jennifer Lee, youth day program director. Breath of Life Church will be following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Boys & Girls Club plans fundraiser

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host Telethon 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. April 9 on Facebook Live @bgc.jefferson.county to raise money for youth programs. The event will also include a silent auction, according to a news release.

The club is striving to raise $50,000 to support after-school and summer programming for area youth. Last year, the community helped the club exceed its goal of $75,000 for 75 years of service.

"Because of community supporters, like yourself, we are able to bring life-changing programs to approximately 80 youth per day," according to the release. "The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County provides innovative programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and home, to become good citizens, and to lead healthy, productive lives."

The community is invited to make donations as well as volunteer. Donations may be made via Cash App at $BGCJC or by calling (870) 850-7500, ext. 102. Details: info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.org.

Nyeshia Aldridge is the chief executive officer at the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.