Little Rock police officer involved in Thursday afternoon crash on I-630

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were asking people to avoid the area near the Interstate 630 overpass on Thursday afternoon because of a crash involving a Little Rock police officer, according to a tweet from police.

The incident occurred near South Cedar Street and I-630 at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the police dispatch log.

The report states it was an accident with injuries.

The officer was injured, according to police spokesperson, Mark Edwards, though the extent of the injuries wasn't immediately known Thursday afternoon.