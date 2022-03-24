EDITORIAL: For heaven’s sake, did he really say that?

"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends."

--John 15: 13, KJV

.

(DROP CAP) What better way to get folks all fired up and ready to kill than to quote the Prince of Peace? In the world of Vladimir Putin--in which he complains about being attacked so that he can attack, in which he complains about Nazis to his west so he can blitzkrieg into a neighbor, in which he brags about limiting civilian casualties as video shows his forces targeting civilians--every day is opposite day. So why not quote Jesus from the farewell message in John 15?

During a pro-war rally in Moscow last week, which 200,000 people attended (some even voluntarily), Vladimir Putin said he started the killing to stop the killing, and began all this misery to lift people out of misery. And he started the bloodbath because the Ukrainians were killing people in the separatist-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine. And his military was sacrificing to stop it:

"And this is where the words from the Scriptures come to my mind: There is no greater love than if someone gives his soul for his friends."

The Week helped us out on the translation. It says many Western press types translate a Russian word as "soul" whereas others translate it into "life." But translations aside ...

Sweet baby Jesus.

If we remember Sunday School right, during His farewell message to His disciples in the garden, a band of officers and chief priests approached Jesus and His party, and Simon Peter drew a sword, and cut off the right ear of a high priest's servant. To which Jesus seemed unhappy about the action. ("Put up thy sword into the sheath: the cup which my Father hath given me, shall I not drink it?")

So Vladimir Putin quotes from the same chapter in order to rally the crowd into a war-mongering froth.

What's next? Quoting the Sermon on the Mount to encourage greed and revenge?

On second thought, let's not give anybody in Moscow more crazy ideas.