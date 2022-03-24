EDITORIAL: The Russians might want to talk, but can anybody believe them?

Word around the campfire, or at least around the wire desk, is that the two sides in the Russia-Ukraine war, aka Putin's War, are talking talks. That is, they say they want to talk. Diplomatically. Instead of yelling curses at each other while they throw grenades and shoot.

Okay. As a politician and war leader named Churchill once said, jaw-jaw is better than war-war.

But before anybody takes Vladimir the Impaler at his word, here is what we heard from about Thanksgiving last year until the invasion of Ukraine began in February:

"The Kremlin on Friday rebuffed allegations that a buildup of its troops near Ukraine reflects Moscow's aggressive intentions, saying that Russia needs to ensure its security in response to alleged NATO threats. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed Western media reports that Moscow has intentions to invade Ukraine as a 'hollow and unfounded attempt to incite tensions.'" The article continued: "'Russia doesn't threaten anyone,' Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. 'The movement of troops on our territory shouldn't be a cause for anyone's concern.'"--The Associated Press, Nov, 12

"Russia's top diplomat angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday ... . Speaking to reporters Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the U.S. claim as 'total disinformation.'"--ABC News, Jan. 17

"While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin has cast the U.S. warnings of an imminent attack as 'hysteria' and 'absurdity,' and many Russians believe that Washington is deliberately stoking panic and fomenting tensions to trigger a conflict for domestic reasons."--NPR, Feb. 15

"In a statement published in the influential Russian newspaper Pravda, Foreign Defense Minister Sergey Lavrov said: 'There is no 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine, which the United States and its allies have been declaring at the official level since last fall, and it is not planned. Therefore, the statements about 'Russia's responsibility for the escalation' can only be regarded as part of pressure to devalue Russia's proposals for security guarantees,' Lavrov continued."--Newsweek, Feb. 17

"Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov on Sunday denied accusations from Western governments that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine as tensions increase in the region. 'There is no invasion. There is no such plans,' Antonov said while appearing on CBS's Face the Nation. 'Russia has publicly ... declared its readiness to continue the diplomatic efforts to resolve all outstanding issues,' Antonov added. 'Russian troops are on sovereign Russian territory. We don't threaten anyone.'"--The Hill, Feb. 20

But all that can be explained.

During an interview on the BBC, Sergei Markov, one of President Putin's former spokesmen, says that Vladimir Putin "stopped telling the truth" after the decision to invade had already been made. The former spokesman said what was said after the decision was made amounts to just "military disinformation."

So all's fair in love and war.

We'd suggest that those diplomats who sit down with the Russians remember that.